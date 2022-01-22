ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsville, NJ

Robbinsville over Montgomery - Boys basketball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brian Herbert scored 21 points to lift Robbinsville to a 57-52 victory over Montgomery in Skillman. Pat Kapp made four 3-pointers and...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

#Boys Basketball#The Boys#Highschool#N J High School Sports
