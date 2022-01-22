ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Lawn, NJ

Emerson Boro over Fair Lawn - Girls basketball recap

By Marc Narducci
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Senior Gia Mandile had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Emerson Boro to a 56-44 win over Fair Lawn in Emerson. Classmate Brooke DeSantis added 15 points and...

