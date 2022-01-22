Emerson Boro over Fair Lawn - Girls basketball recap
Senior Gia Mandile had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Emerson Boro to a 56-44 win over Fair Lawn in Emerson. Classmate Brooke DeSantis added 15 points and...www.nj.com
Senior Gia Mandile had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Emerson Boro to a 56-44 win over Fair Lawn in Emerson. Classmate Brooke DeSantis added 15 points and...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0