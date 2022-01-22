No. 8 Rutgers Prep over Saddle River Day - Boys basketball recap

Rutgers freshman Jaden Jones has not played a ton this season, leaving Scarlet Knights fans wondering aloud about the status of the highly-rated guard. After an active start to the season, he hasn’t been featured for more than seven minutes in 10 of Rutgers’ last 11 games; he played 18 minutes against Central Connecticut State on New Years’ Day. Jones did not play at all for a four-game stretch against Penn State, Maryland, Iowa and Minnesota midway through January.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO