ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunes City, OR

Councilor reportedly pulls pants down during council meeting

By KEZI Staff
kezi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNES CITY, Ore.--- At a city council meeting held Wednesday night, one of the councilors is reportedly pulling his pants down in front of everyone. The meeting occurred at 6...

www.kezi.com

Comments / 17

Misty Berry
5d ago

people are behaving more and more ridiculous every day. people who should be acting like well mannered adults are failing miserably. We all winder why kids are behaving insanely. perhaps its because the leaders cannot lead.

Reply(1)
9
Gary Sauer Sr.
5d ago

don't whine an cry some people should stay out of politics on both sides if you vote them in that's on you and I am a republican

Reply
5
demacratsRTraitors.
5d ago

no suprising thing democrats have infatuated our schools and are literally turning kids against there own kin vote republican whenever we're ever you can in everything we need a balance and democrats know they are in charge turning us into. slavery nation

Reply(4)
9
Related
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunes City, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Pants#Kezi 9

Comments / 0

Community Policy