ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

You'll be able to earn Halo Infinite's premium currency in-game starting Season 2

By Ted Litchfield
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

343's head of design, Jerry Hook, outlined some big changes coming to Halo Infinite's cosmetics shop and premium currency, "credits," in a post on the game's official forum. Halo Infinite's multiplayer has been a blast, but the progression and cosmetic purchases attached to the experience have left a sour taste in...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: Can You Unlock the Medic Achievement?

Of the 119 achievements that are found in Halo Infinite, there is one that has been giving players trouble since the multiplayer of the latest entry of the long-running FPS series released. The “Medic!” achievement tasks players with reviving three allies in the Elimination game mode, a mode that was not and still is not found in the game. With the newest event, Cyber Showdown, currently in full swing and adding a brand new game mode that also has a revive mechanic, players are unsure if the achievement is unlockable in the mode. This guide will explain if you can unlock the Medic achievement in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Halo Infinite Xbox Game Pass Ultimate January rewards now available

Xbox Game Pass also joins the January rewards party. It’s January’s turn for Halo Infinite Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks. This time, you may reward yourself with a fantastic Warthog skin as well as some other nice incentives for your multiplayer efforts. Wear the new Warthog coating in...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite's cosmetics are about to get cheaper

When the free multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite launched last year, players weren't super thrilled about its microtransactions. Cosmetic items seemed expensive, and customization options that had been standard in previous Halo games were locked behind paywalls. While cosmetics could be earned by completing challenges, people who wanted these rewards focused on challenges instead of playing the objectives, which frustrated other players. It was a bit of a mess.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

December 2021 NPD: Halo Infinite was the second best-selling game of the month

The NPD group shares monthly data for the best-selling games of the month in the U.S. According to the December 2021 NPD report, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Halo Infinite were the first and second best-selling games of the month. The Nintendo Switch and PS5 tied in terms of dollar...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Big Team Battle#The Weekly Challenges
Polygon

Halo Infinite’s Cyber Showdown event: Start time and rewards

Halo Infinite has continued with a steady release of free events on top of its premium battle pass. It started with the samurai-themed Fracture: Tenrai event, and then came the Winter Contingency event. Next week will see the arrival of the Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown event. Here’s everything you need...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Halo Infinite’ developer outlines plans for changing in-game shop

Change is coming to the Zeta Halo, as developer 343 Industries is planning to overhaul how the in-game shop works on Halo Infinite. The news came via the Twitter feed of 343 Industries’ head of design Jerry Hook, who outlined the first wave of changes in a short thread. Hook said the studio has “been monitoring the discussions on the shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch”, and that players can expect the impact to be seen as soon as this coming week.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Halo Infinite – In-Game Store Changes, Price Drops Coming Tomorrow

For all the praise that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has received for its gun play, its microtransactions were a constant source of contention for some fans. Though 343 Industries has done a lot to improve the limited-time events, not to mention the Challenges and leveling, the in-game store has been criticized for the pricing of items, lack of value in bundles, etc. Starting tomorrow though, there will be changes.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
lcc.edu

Game review: ‘Halo Infinite Multiplayer’

Halo Infinite was released Dec. 8, 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows. The game was developed by 343 Industries and published by Xbox Game Studios. It is the sixth entry in the Halo series. This is the first Halo game to have the single-player campaign offered...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Halo Infinite’s Attrition game mode explained: How to play the new Cyber Showdown mode

Halo Infinite‘s latest free-to-play seasonal event has arrived in Cyber Showdown, featuring a new path of rewards to earn via a new seasonal game mode, Attrition. Attrition is a shorter but tenser version of the classic Slayer, with even more emphasis on staying alive and playing as a team. Players will have access to Attrition throughout the entirety of the Cyber Showdown event.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

343 Industries Is Planning Changes To Halo Infinite's Store Starting This Week

Changes are coming to Halo Infinite's store starting this week, according to a series of tweets from Jerry Hook, the head of design at 343 Industries. Users have had concerns about the pricing in Infinite's shop since it launched in late November, and it looks like this week will finally see a change in course for what is offered and for how much. Jerry Hook starts his mini-thread announcing the impending update, saying, "We’ve been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch. Using data and community feedback, we’re going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in Halo Infinite – and it all starts next week." His thread continues, "Starting Tuesday, the Shop experience will vary week-to-week. We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more."
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Halo Infinite video game to reduce price of skins and items

Microsoft’s Halo Infinite video game will begin making some major changes to its microtransactions today after receiving a significant amount of negative feedback from players and the media about the perceived low value of the in-game store’s items and their expensive prices. The changes will apply to both...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Halo Infinite’s Season 2 Battle Pass will finally allow players to earn credits

Halo fans can finally rejoice as Halo Infinite’s Season 2 Battle Pass will finally allow players to earn credits. Ever since the game’s release, Halo Infinite fans have been nothing short of critical when it comes to the store. Starting off as a concern from the community pertaining to what they deemed were unjust prices, the criticism quickly became toxic leading to the game’s subreddit being locked.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Fast Melee Trick Allows You to Kill Enemies First

Halo Infinite has a new rapid melee trick that allows players to beat down their opponents faster than they can return the favor. It seems like there’s always a new technique to learn to improve your game, where Halo Infinite is concerned. Not only are people just now learning...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Player Beats The Game On Legendary Without Taking Any Damage

No matter how good you are at Halo Infinite, you're probably not as good as YouTuber Tom on the Simply & Slick channel, who managed to beat the game without taking any damage. That feat on its own is impressive stuff, but it was made even more challenging by Tom accomplishing it on Legendary, Halo Infinite's most lethal difficulty.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Microsoft’s Halo: Infinite crosses 20M players

Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event. Microsoft said that its Halo: Infinite video game has crossed more than 20 million players, making it...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy