Nicole: Well it’s been five weeks since we last chatted. When I asked you about when to start back in the new year, you wondered if there would be enough to talk about, but I don’t think that’s a problem this week. There were all kinds of interesting results, the first Goalie of the Year watch list is out, plus we’re a week out from the start of women’s Olympic hockey.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO