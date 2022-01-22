ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEALTH NOTES: Mushroom chewing gum fights Covid

Chewing gum made from mushroom extract can protect against Covid-19, scientists say.

Laboratory studies have shown that chitosan – a type of sugar derived from shellfish and mushrooms – can interfere with the virus’s ability to latch on to healthy cells and cause infection.

Laboratory studies have shown that chitosan – a type of sugar derived from shellfish and mushrooms – can interfere with the virus’s ability to latch on to healthy cells and cause infection [File image]

Now, scientists in Germany have created GoBeDo Immune Boosting Peppermint Gum, which they claim may prevent infection.

Studies have shown that after 30 minutes’ chewing, Covid-fighting chitosan stays abundant in saliva.

Achy joints drug agony revealed

Three-quarters of arthritis sufferers stop taking medication due to unbearable side effects, according to a new survey.

The gold-standard treatment, methotrexate, has long been associated with nausea, headaches and fatigue.

And, according to the poll of more than 500 rheumatoid arthritis patients, half skip medication for days at a time, and about 70 per cent stop taking it.

Three-quarters of arthritis sufferers stop taking medication due to unbearable side effects, according to a new survey. [File image]

The National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society’s research found that 40 per cent of patients feel their concerns are ignored.

Only nine per cent said their doctor had explained all the ways they could take the treatment – by injection, pills or liquid medicine.

Clare Jacklin, the society’s chief executive, said: ‘Knowing all the options and feeling involved in decision-making is shown to result in better adherence and improved relief.

Children gained more weight in the first three months of the pandemic than in any other similar period in 15 years, says a new study.

Researchers analysed body mass changes in 270,000 children between March and May 2020, and compared this with the same three months every year since 2005.

Overall, they found children gained up to 40 per cent more in the spring of 2020, against previous years.

Children gained more weight in the first three months of the pandemic than in any other similar period in 15 years, says a new study. [File image]

Writing in the Journal Of Obesity, the authors described the results as ‘alarming’ and blamed a lack of exercise and more snacking during lockdowns.

While the new research was conducted on German children, previous studies have shown a similar trend in British youngsters.

Japan delivers the best healthcare in the world, according to a new analysis, while Sweden is second best and Finland third.

The UK ranks 28th – three places above the US – says the study by Healthcare Transformers, a website.

Separate figures from the United Nations (UN) Population Division suggests Britain's overall life expectancy across ages and sexes is 81-and-a-half. It means the UK has the 29th highest life expectancy in the world, with Hong Kong topping the chart at 85.3 years. For comparison, the US ranks 46th, with an expectancy of 79.8 years

Researchers based their findings on statistics such as the number of healthcare staff per 1,000 people, health spending, prevalence of mental health problems and average life expectancy in 168 countries.

Life expectancy in Japan is 84.6 years, compared with 81.3 in the UK

