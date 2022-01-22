ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Burns scores 19, sparks Winthrop past Gardner-Webb 64-62

 6 days ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 19 points to help Winthrop slip past Gardner-Webb 64-62 on Saturday. Cory Hightower had 15 points and seven rebounds for the...

