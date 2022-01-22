ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill fined for celebrating TD with pompoms

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHKpD_0dt8uD0z00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can’t do that on television. And especially not on the field, according to the NFL.

Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill was fined by the NFL for his pompom touchdown celebration during the Chiefs’ playoff victory last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN reported.

Hill was hit with a $12,875 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct after his third-quarter touchdown catch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The wide receiver caught a 31-yard pass from Mahomes to give Kansas City a 34-7 lead with 9:14 left in the third quarter. Hill, standing next to some cheerleaders, grabbed some pompoms from a Chiefs cheerleader and began to dance, according to Bleacher Report.

Mahomes pulled Hill away from the end zone, and no flag was thrown.

Kansas City went on to beat the Steelers 42-21 and will host the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game.

Hill went on Twitter on Saturday and tweeted, “I didn’t see a no letter in my locker, doesn’t count.”

The shaking exhibition was reminiscent of Terrell Owens’ pompom celebration in 2002 after he scored a touchdown while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, according to Bleacher Report.

The Chiefs are trying to become the fourth NFL team to reach the Super Bowl in at least three consecutive seasons. The Miami Dolphins (1971-73 seasons), Buffalo Bills (1990-seasons) and New England Patriots (2016-18 seasons) are the others.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
kshb.com

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill donates supplies to people experiencing homelessness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanks to efforts from the Chiefs Kingdom, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was able to give back to people experiencing homelessness on Friday. A celebration by Hill, where he used pompoms borrowed from a Chiefs cheerleader, resulted in a $12,875 unsportsmanlike conduct fine...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrell Owens
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Espn#Nfluk#Bleacher Report#The Buffalo Bills#Afc#The Miami Dolphins#New England Patriots#Cox Media Group
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
75K+
Followers
87K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy