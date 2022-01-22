ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants also interview Bills' Leslie Frazier for head coach position

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Buffalo Bills already have had a few connections to the New York Giants via interviews this hiring cycle. That only continues to grow.

Following the Giants hiring Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their GM, it was expected that Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll would be interviewed for a job there as well. Now Leslie Frazier will, too.

New York announced via social media that they have interviewed Buffalo’s defensive coordinator for their vacant head coach position. That took place on Saturday:

Considering Schoen’s connection to Frazier via the Bills, the interview comes as no surprise.

Last offseason, Frazier did interview for vacant head coaching jobs, including with the Houston Texans, but was not hired. So far during this hiring cycle, Frazier has been connected with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears regarding their vacant head coach spots.

Stay tuned to Bills Wire throughout the winter as we will provide all updates regarding Buffalo assistants and front-office members that are connected to other NFL teams.

FanSided

Major Jaguars mistake on Byron Leftwich impacts Buccaneers future

The Jaguars should’ve made the easy decision to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich days ago. How Byron Leftwich hasn’t already signed on a house in Jacksonville should be the biggest story in the NFL world right now. One look at his history with the Buccaneers should tell a team everything they need to know, but this is the Jags, after all.
NFL
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
NFL
