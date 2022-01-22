Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler announces retirement

Keith Butler has been with the Steelers for 19 seasons. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler has informed the team Saturday that he's retiring after 19 seasons with the organization.

"It is an emotional day as I announce I am retiring from my football coaching career," Butler said in a statement. "I have spent every year since 1990 as a coach in the NFL and the NCAA, but the time is right for me to walk away after a successful career both playing and coaching the game I love. "I want to thank the Rooney Family, Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin and all the coaches and players that I have been involved with over my entire coaching career. I look forward to spending more time with my family, whom have been so supportive of me throughout the years. I wish nothing but the best to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I will be cheering them on during my retirement."

Butler, 65, joined the Steelers coaching staff in 2003 as a linebackers coach when Bill Cowher was still the team's head coach. In 2015, Butler was promoted to defensive coordinator when LeBeau left to take the same position with the Tennessee Titans.

Pittsburgh finished no worse than sixth in total defense for four consecutive seasons between 2017 and 2020. The Steelers defense fell off in 2021, though, finishing as the worst team in the NFL at stopping the run.

Neal Coolong of USA Today Sports reports Steelers secondary coach Teryl Austin is the favorite to take over the role.