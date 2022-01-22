ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

DANNY MURPHY: Thomas Tuchel's attacking riches are working AGAINST him... the Chelsea manager needs to find his strongest line-up and stick to it

By Danny Murphy
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Chelsea have a gem in Thomas Tuchel. Whatever current problems they’re facing, he’s a guy who can sort it out.

It took Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp time to build Manchester City and Liverpool in their own image so for Chelsea to win the Champions League and reach two domestic cup finals within Tuchel’s first 12 months is a great achievement for the manager.

None of that is meant to gloss over Chelsea’s indifferent run. Their policy of regularly changing managers and running transfers at boardroom level has worked well previously but has definitely hit a snag now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TuIEV_0dt8tNo200
Thomas Tuchel has seen his Chelsea team falter away in the Premier League in recent weeks

It may seem strange but I think their heavy spending has left Tuchel with too many options in attacking areas, making their strength in depth a weakness.

Instead of sticking to a tried-and-trusted front three, as Jurgen Klopp has done at Liverpool, Tuchel has regularly rotated to give all his expensive acquisitions a chance and find the best combination.

The result has been a lack of fluidity because none of them have had enough time to build up the rhythm required at a new club.

Guardiola has a similar selection policy at City but the difference is he’s picking between the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, who have been at the club long enough to understand how the team plays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTjU8_0dt8tNo200
Jurgen Klopp has stuck to the same front three for the best part of the last three seasons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZh9Y_0dt8tNo200
While Pep Guardiola has adopted a similar policy with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez

In contrast, Chelsea have spent more than £250million in the last 18 months on Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. Christian Pulisic only arrived the summer before.

They are all competing for three places in Tuchel’s 3-4-3 with the likes of Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

It’s too many and Tuchel is going to have to make some tough choices and even let players leave as trying to keep everyone happy isn’t an option if you want to be successful.

For me, Mount has to start because he is the most reliable and productive. You know he’s a 7/10 at worst every week whereas you don’t know what you’ll get with the others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYtjW_0dt8tNo200
Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi are competing for a starting spot at Chelsea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EbQv3_0dt8tNo200

Lukaku also has to start because he is the proven goalscorer who, given time, will convert the chances.

Nearly every successful team has that go-to marksman; from Thierry Henry at Arsenal to Liverpool’s Mo Salah in the present day.

My admiration for Tuchel has grown the longer he’s been in England.

It’s been a blow for him that pivotal wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell have both been injured at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFRan_0dt8tNo200
Romelu Lukaku has so far yet to live up to the tag of Chelsea's record signing 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PHqD_0dt8tNo200
But Murphy believes the Belgian deserves a consistent run in the team to get back to his best
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emg4j_0dt8tNo200
Thomas Tuchel has used 18 different front three combinations in 23 games

In their absence, more scrutiny is on the front players and they haven’t delivered.

James has five goals and six assists this season – he is as important to Chelsea as Joao Cancelo and Trent Alexander-Arnold are to Manchester City and Liverpool.

The figures are worrying. Werner’s only league goal of the campaign came in October.

Chesterfield are the only team Ziyech has scored against at Stamford Bridge this season. Even the normally prolific Lukaku has scored only four goals in 19 appearances.

But in their defence, players all need regular football to build cohesion and the chopping and changing, even taking into account Covid issues and injuries, has not helped.

The answer is for Tuchel to start being more consistent in selection.

I was amazed Mount wasn’t used against Manchester City last weekend. Fitness permitting, he has to start against Tottenham today.

Though I think his best position is in a midfield three, he can work in Tuchel’s formation because he is intelligent, can link up play and do the hard yards defending.

He doesn’t have to be a winger, his level of ability means he can fit into most systems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRXBu_0dt8tNo200
Timo Werner, meanwhile, has scored just one Premier League goal so far this season 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130ZUW_0dt8tNo200
Hakim Ziyech has found the net only three times so far this season in 23 appearances

Lukaku has to be given a run, not put on the bench after a couple of dodgy games. I know City share the goals around but they are an exception and Guardiola has worked with his group for years.

And given the choice, even Guardiola would prefer to play with a regular scorer like Harry Kane or Sergio Aguero.

Managers are always in the firing line but Chelsea as a club have to take responsibility for their signings. Pulisic, Ziyech, Werner and Havertz were all risks, new to the Premier League.

Pulisic and Havertz were young and only Werner had a good strike rate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Om28J_0dt8tNo200
Chelsea lost both their starting full-backs to injuries and are short of options on the flanks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bq35k_0dt8tNo200

To sign them all in the same period was perhaps unwise. Liverpool’s investment in Diogo Jota, £40m for someone who had scored regularly in the Premier League, looks inspired by comparison.

Chelsea take a long break from Premier League action after today so it’s imperative that they sign off with three points. Otherwise what looked like a title fight a few weeks ago becomes a battle to finish in the top four.

Tuchel is the right manager, I have no doubt, but he should settle on his strongest line-up and stick to it. They have drawn games they should have won in recent weeks because their front players haven’t established the right relationship.

Sort that issue out and there is no reason Chelsea can’t win another trophy or two this season.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Image: Thomas Tuchel’s impressive stats at Chelsea one year in

It’s been a year since Thomas Tuchel was appointed at Chelsea – didn’t that go quickly?. In that time we’ve had some incredible highs, and more success than some managers get in a decade at a club. Despite a recent slump, the stats from the German...
UEFA
FanSided

Thomas Tuchel’s 4-1-4-1 breathes new life into Chelsea attack

Fans can count on one hand the number of times Chelsea’s three forwards have all played well in a game against an elite-level opponent. Thomas Tuchel has struggled to get his forwards firing over the last year, which is undoubtedly the biggest criticism of the Champions League-winning manager. Some say it’s the price to pay for defensive stability and there is definitely some truth to that. However, teams in the upper echelons of European football need to be very good at both ends of the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Thierry Henry
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Riyad Mahrez
SB Nation

How do you rate Thomas Tuchel’s first year at Chelsea?

The life expectancy of a Chelsea manager is not very long. It’s often measured in months, rather than years. That’s not necessarily all that unique in the world of modern football — and Watford have certainly taken it to a whole new level — but it’s often drawn into focus thanks to our continuing habit of winning trophies despite (or perhaps precisely because of) all the chopping and changing.
UEFA
FanSided

Three of Thomas Tuchel’s best moments during his one year at Chelsea

January 26, 2022 marks the one year anniversary of Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as manager. Chelsea fans were unsure of what to expect when the German was tasked with taking over a struggling side last season, but I think I speak for all supporters when I say he has taken those expectations and more than exceeded them. The Blues have enjoyed 12 months of trophies and triumphant victories as they’ve become one of Europe’s true juggernauts. The continued success during this campaign only serves to remind Chelsea that the sky is the limit for London’s finest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Taffarel details Liverpool goalkeeper philosophy and working with Alisson

Liverpool’s latest addition to the coaching staff is one who already holds a big name in the football world - former Brazil goalkeeper and World Cup winner Claudio Taffarel.The 55-year-old joined Jurgen Klopp’s backroom team in November, expanding the goalkeeping section of the coaching crew to three members at senior level.His role encompasses both working with senior and youth stoppers, and as he has now explained, it covers a very different area of the game to the pair already in place at the Kirkby training complex.Unsurprisingly, it’s Taffarel’s role as Brazilian national team goalkeeper coach - which he still holds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Champions League
Daily Mail

Man City 'are set to resume talks with Raheem Sterling over a new contract' with the champions keen to sort out his future before he enters the final year of his current deal this summer

Manchester City are reportedly set to resume talks with Raheem Sterling over a new contract. The 27-year-old joined the reigning Premier League champions in 2015 from Liverpool and has gone on to make 319 appearances for the club. However, the England international will enter the final year of his existing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'have MORE unhappy players than just Romelu Lukaku', with their attackers 'upset by Thomas Tuchel's "brutal" manner and blaming boss for their errors'... leaving them to look at moves away

Chelsea have a string of attacking players unhappy with their treatment under Thomas Tuchel, with some seriously considering their futures at the club. The German technician celebrated a year in charge at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, having picked up the Best FIFA's Men's Coach Award for 2021 last week. However,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

'Recovering' Sadio Mane offers Liverpool fans a positive update as he gives the thumbs up after being knocked out following a nasty collision with Cape Verde goalkeeper in Senegal's AFCON last-16 win

Sadio Mane has provided Liverpool fans a positive update following his head injury during Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations last-16 win over Cape Verde. The forward took to Instagram to ease concerns as he posted a photo of him giving the thumbs up to the camera. Concern grew for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nicolo Barella set to miss both legs of Inter Milan's Champions League clash with Liverpool after UEFA bans the Italy midfielder for two matches for punching Real Madrid's Eder Militao in their final group stage game

Nicolo Barella will miss Inter Milan's Champions League round of 16 tie against Liverpool after UEFA told the Serie A leaders that the Italy midfielder will sit out two matches for his controversial red card in the group stage, according to a report. The 24-year-old has been almost ever-present for...
UEFA
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League confirms change to Covid postponement rule

Premier League clubs must now have a minimum of four positive Covid-19 cases within their squad in order to apply for a fixture postponement, it has been confirmed. It comes after Premier League clubs met on Wednesday to discuss changes to the guidance following widespread confusion and anger surrounding the criteria to call off matches. The rule sees a shift from the previously guidance which allowed clubs to apply for a fixture postponement if they did not have 13 available outfield players and a goalkeeper. Tottenham Hotspur led criticism of the rule after the Premier League accepted Arsenal’s request to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

293K+
Followers
14K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy