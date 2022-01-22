ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

NJ toddler buys over $1,700 worth of goods online from Walmart

By Maureen Mackey
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne tiny tot sure knows how to shop. Little Ayaansh Kumar of New Jersey is a mere 22 months old, yet he already knows how to handle a cellphone and — even more hilariously — to supply his family with more furniture than they'll ever need. On...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

Constance Mack
5d ago

Regardless of what MANY people say, EVEN if your information is already posted, you don't just hit one button!! You have to hit the proper bar to place order, then you have to hit another bar to verify the amount and then send!!! AND, a 2 year old knew how to do ALL that!! BULL!!! Adorable child, parents just hope someone sees him and makes him a star!!! 🤔🙄😖

Reply(1)
3
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

