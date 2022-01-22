ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Don’t miss the next legacy parade

Vail Daily
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I attended the 10th Mountain Legacy Ski Down and Parade on Jan. 14 to support my veteran friends who are involved, and I can’t rave about the educational experience enough....

Vail Daily

Letter: Just skip dining on the mountain, Richard

I recently read Richard Carnes’ column on mountain dining at Beaver Creek. I couldn’t agree more. It used to be boring food and outrageous prices. With the current COVID-19 protocols and reservation system, the experience has gotten even worse. What I don’t understand is, “Why would the author put up with that?” I’ve lived here 15 years full time and have never eaten on the mountain (except for the free chocolate chip cookies at Beaver Creek!). Nor do I ever intend to.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

