The intimate Michelin-starred Benno at the back of New York’s Evelyn Hotel experienced an extended pandemic slumber. Chef Jonathan Benno was finally able to reopen his restaurant this past September. He also revamped the Italian restaurant he ran inside the hotel, with Benno and Bar Benno both leaning into French fare. He hoped he could get his operations back on their feet. But in December, while some restaurants around the country shut themselves down once again to get through the Omicron surge, Benno decided to pull the plug entirely. “After careful consideration, Benno Restaurant will remain closed permanently after a Covid...

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO