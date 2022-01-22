ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sebastian Stan Trends After New Movie Earns Rave Reviews at Sundance

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSebastian Stan is trending and it isn't completely for his Marvel work. The Winter Soldier actor stars in Fresh and people are getting a chance to see it at Sundance this week. Early indications out of the film festival has been positive. Daisy Edgar-Jones is right there beside Stan as the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
thatshelf.com

Sundance 2022: The Princess Review

With The Princess, director Ed Perkins delivers a riveting documentary on one of the most famous people of the last century and somehow manages to tell her story in a way viewers haven’t seen before. As we approach the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, there is certainly no...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Sundance ’22 Movie Review: A coming-of-age creature feature is “HATCHING”

Starring Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä and Jani Volanen. “I hope your everyday life is as lovely as ours,” says Mother (Sophia Heikkilä) early in HATCHING, and when you hear a line like that, you know that life is destined to be quickly and decisively upended, even if you’re not watching a horror film. HATCHING is definitely in the fright genre, while it’s also a fable about motherhood and growing up, and it works on both levels.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Stan
Collider

7 Unmissable Sebastian Stan Performances While We Wait for 'Pam & Tommy'

Sebastian Stan already has a big year ahead. He is currently appearing on-screen in The 355 and in the hotly anticipated miniseries Pam & Tommy. Stan will also be starring in the thriller Fresh, set to debut at Sundance before streaming in March. The man seems to be everywhere! Stan is familiar to many for his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier, best friend to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). While he definitely won fans in the first Captain America film, Stan stole hearts with his vulnerable performance in his second MCU outing, Captain America: The Winter Soldier. It’s easy to write off the talents of an actor who is best known as a superhero, but Stan has proved—in the MCU and beyond—that he has quite the range.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Fans are Still Confusing Sebastian Stan with Richard Madden

Bucky and Ikaris could definitely pass as twins. Many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were left bewildered after seeing the first official trailer for Eternals last year, thinking they saw quite a familiar face in the Celestials lineup. Turns out, they confused Ikaris actor Richard Madden with Sebastian Stan who plays Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier in the billion-dollar franchise. The comparisons only grew bigger when the Chloé Zhao film finally came out and until now, some people are still having a hard time telling which actor is which for some reason.
MOVIES
movieboozer.com

365 Days- A New Year of Movies- Sundance Day 3

Race, class, and horror are the big themes of Sundance Day 3, and the festival as a whole so far- but what’s new about that?. This film may be marketed as a comedy, and the story of two students (Donald Elise Watkins as Kunle and RJ Cuyler as Sean) looking to get up on the wall of black student firsts at their university by completing a legendary party circuit the night before Spring Break is at first set up to be one. When their plans are dashed by finding a white girl passed out in their living room, they and their somewhat odd roommate Carlos (Sebastian Chacon) have a difficult calculus to perform- should they call the police and have them risk misinterpreting the conversation, or take her to the hospital themselves? Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of laughs and brotherly love, but the end recasts it as a much sadder and more serious kind of coming of age. Two Beers.
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

The Sundance 2022 Movie Scorecard

Sundance is back fully online, running from January 20 to 30, 2022. Discover which movies playing at the fest are getting their Tomatometer scores, updated daily!. Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Fire of Love tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance#Rave Reviews#Film Star#Mcu#Falcon#Hulu#Comicbook Com#Riricitaa
rue-morgue.com

Sundance ’22 Movie Review: Looking for a mind-trip? You’ll dig “SOMETHING IN THE DIRT”

A set of Russian-doll wind chimes hangs in the courtyard of the building where almost all of SOMETHING IN THE DIRT (world-premiering at the current Sundance Film Festival) takes place, providing a fine little metaphor for the movie itself. The latest mind-teaser by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead features the duo as a couple of guys who, attempting to make sense of a strange phenomenon–or perhaps because they have nothing better to do–embroil themselves in a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma (to quote Winston Churchill).
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Fresh Review – Sundance 2022

In the modern world dating and relationships, and online dating apps, can seem at best a gamble and at worst a round of Russian roulette. Fresh is a film that leans more towards the latter. The film centers around its main heroine Noa, Daisy-Edgar Jones (Normal People, War of the Worlds), a young woman whose disgust for dating is changed by a chance encounter in a grocery store with her would-be prince charming, an awkwardly charming man named Steve (Sebastian Stan). Even by today’s standards, things start to move fast, and it isn’t long before Steve suggests that the couple go out for a reclusive getaway in the wilderness. It isn’t long before Noa begins to suspect that Steve isn’t quite everything and that the wild appetites that he harbors in his heart, may be more than the stomach can handle.
MOVIES
Deadline

Searchlight Closes $7.5M U.S. Deal For Sundance Pic ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’; Hulu Releasing

EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight Pictures has closed a deal around $7.5 million for U.S. rights to Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. the Sophie Hyde-directed film that stars Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack (The Wheel of Time & Peaky Blinders). Deadline reported yesterday  that Searchlight was poised to win the film that was bid on by several distributors, and the plan is to wage an awards-season campaign for Thompson in a standout turn. Searchlight will release through Hulu, in a deal similar to the pre-emptive one it made for another Sundance film, Fresh. Hyde directed 52 Tuesdays and Animals. The new film is scripted...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Michael K. Williams Final Movie Debuts To Stellar Reviews at Sundance Film Festival

The late Michael K. Williams is receiving tons of acclaim for his final performance. The film 892 was featured at Sundance Film Festival. At the festival, viewers were given the first look at the film. Starring John Boyega along with Williams and a great cast, this film is likely to get some award buzz. 892 is the story of Brian Easley. The Marine veteran was shot and killed by police after threatening to bomb a Wells Fargo in Atlanta, GA.
MOVIES
cityweekly.net

Movie Reviews: New Releases for Jan. 28

Sometimes you just have to admit that you’re in the right frame of mind for an exploitation yarn that leans into everything that’s preposterous and over-the-top about its premise. Adrien Brody (who also produced, wrote the music and co-wrote the script with director Paul Solet) plays Clean, a taciturn, solitary garbageman in New York. But he has a past—the kind of past that starts showing up in flashbacks to life with a daughter, and manifests itself in self-purifying acts like painting the graffiti-covered houses in his blighted neighborhood, and helping out a local teen girl (Chandler Ari DuPont). The movie’s prospects feel pretty grim early on, as the voice-over dialogue includes eye-rollers like “No matter how hard I try, I can’t wash away the past.” Eventually, though, it becomes clear that all the broad material is a feature, not a bug. This is the kind of movie where the gangster that Clean crosses (Glenn Fleshler) leans back in a church service listening to a sermon about the loaves and the fishes while a montage plays about his own fish business serving as the front for a drug operation. In short, it’s B-movie material writ large, even as Brody plays it completely straight in a role that’s part Travis Bickle, part John Wick and part McGyver. Solet waits a while to let loose with the violence, but when he does, you can be confident that Clean isn’t about to pick up a flare gun for his arsenal of righteous vengeance, unless he knows a damn good way to put it to use. Available Jan. 28 in theaters and via VOD. (R)
MOVIES
KTLA

Actress Isabelle Fuhrman gets rave reviews for her new film ‘The Novice’

Isabelle Fuhrman shared details about her character in her new movie “The Novice.” She talked about what it was like to have Leonardo DiCaprio praise her performance and revisiting her character from “Orphan” for the upcoming sequel. “The Novice” is in theaters and on demand now. “Orphan: First Kill” comes out later this year. This […]
MOVIES
UPI News

Sundance movie review: 'Maika' obnoxiously rips off 'E.T.'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival always includes a few family friendly offerings. Unfortunately, the Vietnamese children's film Maika: The Girl From Another Planet, which screened virtually, probably won't cross over to non festival audiences. Hung (Lai Truong Phu)'s mother dies and his best friend My...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy