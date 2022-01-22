PHOTOS: Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey On-Ride Photo Returns to Universal Studios Hollywood

Though there are still plenty of Harry Potter fans in Gen Z, I fear that most of these kids will never appreciate just how bonkers many of their millennial predecessors went for the famous wizarding series back in the day, myself included. How many of these youths can say that they went to the midnight release of a book, or bought so much Hufflepuff regalia over the years that their bedroom looks like a giant bumblebee exploded? I’m guessing not many. The Harry Potter craze of the 2000s was a uniquely insane era, and it is an insanity that many of us have carried with us well into adulthood. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is a cheery, nostalgic look back at this mad minute of magic, although Muggles (that is, newcomers to the series) might find this celebratory documentary a bit too mystifying to metabolize.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO