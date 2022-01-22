ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey On-Ride Photo Returns to Universal Studios Hollywood

By Jade Mackey
WDW News Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo trip to the Wizarding World is complete without a visit to Hogwarts itself! So when we took a flight aboard Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, we noticed the return of something rather conspicuous—the on-ride photo. After exiting the...

WDW News Today

TRON Lightcycle Run Canopy Roof Installation, Offensive Names Removed From Rafts, 50th Vintage Map Harveys Bag and Crocs, & More: Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Hollywood Studios Photo Report 1/24/22

Good morning from Magic Kingdom on what will surely be one of the coldest days of the year! We’re starting out the day at a chilly 35 degrees, but thankfully with plenty of Florida sunshine to warm things up later in the day. There’s also a lot going on inside the park to keep us on our toes.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Pays for Budget Constraints Put on Toy Story Land, Now Adding Shade Structures to Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The seating area of Woody’s Lunch Box in Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now being partially covered. An awning has been installed over a small section towards the back of the outdoor counter service restaurant. The quick-service restaurant is notorious for its limited space and capacity, as the land...
WDW News Today

Disney Accidentally Released Vault Collection Magic Kingdom Map Spirit Jersey Early, Kevin from UP Walk-Around Character Returns as Distanced Meet-And-Greet, & More: Daily Recap (1/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Cinema Blend

Eternals’ Gemma Chan Posts Set Photos With Harry Styles

SPOILERS are ahead for Eternals. Check out the Marvel film on Disney+ before reading about it here. This is not a drill: Harry Styles is in the MCU. The former One Direction heartthrob and current hitmaking “Watermelon Sugar” singer snuck his way into one end credit sequence of Eternals as Eros (aka Starfox). Now that the movie has been out for some time and the secret is out, one of the film’s stars Gemma Chan has shared some adorable photos with the pop star.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Guests Fight in Front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom

Yet another fight between guests has been documented on camera, this time in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom. TikTok user @heather7marie shared the video, with added “Happily Ever After” audio in the background. It was later re-uploaded without the “Happily Ever After” audio then removed entirely, but you can still watch it below.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Pianist Mark Anderson Passes Away, Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Themes Revealed, Mickey & Minnie’s Runway Queue Decals Already Peeling, and More: Daily Recap (1/22/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, January 22, 2022.
keizertimes.com

Return to Hogwarts features trip down memory lane for Harry Potter fans

Though there are still plenty of Harry Potter fans in Gen Z, I fear that most of these kids will never appreciate just how bonkers many of their millennial predecessors went for the famous wizarding series back in the day, myself included. How many of these youths can say that they went to the midnight release of a book, or bought so much Hufflepuff regalia over the years that their bedroom looks like a giant bumblebee exploded? I’m guessing not many. The Harry Potter craze of the 2000s was a uniquely insane era, and it is an insanity that many of us have carried with us well into adulthood. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is a cheery, nostalgic look back at this mad minute of magic, although Muggles (that is, newcomers to the series) might find this celebratory documentary a bit too mystifying to metabolize.
