Kansas City Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill fined for celebrating TD with pompoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can’t do that on television. And especially not on the field, according to the NFL.

Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill was fined by the NFL for his pompom touchdown celebration during the Chiefs’ playoff victory last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN reported.

Hill was hit with a $12,875 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct after his third-quarter touchdown catch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The wide receiver caught a 31-yard pass from Mahomes to give Kansas City a 34-7 lead with 9:14 left in the third quarter. Hill, standing next to some cheerleaders, grabbed some pompoms from a Chiefs cheerleader and began to dance, according to Bleacher Report.

Mahomes pulled Hill away from the end zone, and no flag was thrown.

Kansas City went on to beat the Steelers 42-21 and will host the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game.

Hill went on Twitter on Saturday and tweeted, “I didn’t see a no letter in my locker, doesn’t count.”

The shaking exhibition was reminiscent of Terrell Owens’ pompom celebration in 2002 after he scored a touchdown while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, according to Bleacher Report.

The Chiefs are trying to become the fourth NFL team to reach the Super Bowl in at least three consecutive seasons. The Miami Dolphins (1971-73 seasons), Buffalo Bills (1990-seasons) and New England Patriots (2016-18 seasons) are the others.

©2022 Cox Media Group