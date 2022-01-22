ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn women weathering absences with Red Storm up next

By Maggie Vanoni
Connecticut Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UConn women’s basketball team is 1-1 since losing Christyn Williams to COVID-19 protocols last weekend. The No. 9-ranked Huskies face St. John’s Sunday at 1 p.m. in New York in what will likely be their final game without the senior as she returns from protocol next...

