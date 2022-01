THE FLATS – Eylia Love scored a career-high 20 points and Lorela Cubaj dominated on the glass with 15 rebounds as No. 14 Georgia Tech upended Boston College Thursday night in McCamish Pavilion, 68-49. The Jackets (16-4, 7-2 ACC) got rolling in the first half that was fueled by 14 points from Love, allowing Tech to open a double-digit lead early in the second frame. Leading by seven after the first, Tech held BC to one field goal through the first five minutes of the second quarter to build a 17-point advantage, 33-16, at the media break. The Jackets would hold a 35-20 lead at intermission.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO