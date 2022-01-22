UConn women weathering absences with Red Storm up next

In his first season in New York, Walker has had two separate stints where he missed three weeks of game action due to a mix of losing his spot in head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation and managing a knee injury that has plagued him in years past. He did participate in the Knicks’ last contest versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, scoring eight points on 50% shooting to go along with one rebound and one assist as the team’s starting point guard. Despite seeing limited time, Walker is still averaging over 13 points per game and managed his third career triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks on Christmas Day. With the Knicks playing below expectations to the tune of a 23-25 record at this point in the season, it’s possible that Walker will continue to lose playing time in favor of younger talent if New York falls further out of playoff contention.

