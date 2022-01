A 25-year-old unincorporated Grayslake man was arrested and charged after he fled the scene of a crash and tried to bribe a witness near Mundelein. Edgar Catalan, 25, of the 33500 block of North Greentree Road in unincorporated Grayslake, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving with a revoked license, battery, leaving the scene of an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.

MUNDELEIN, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO