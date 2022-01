Ryan Abraham and Keely Eure are back in the studio for another edition of the Peristyle Podcast! In this week's episode, the duo discuss the latest on transfer quarterback Caleb Williams and the timeline for him to potentially enroll at USC. They also discuss the Trojans' revolving door of transfers - both in and out of the program. The Peristyle podcasters also discuss Keely's final episode for USCFootball.com and where she is headed next. And finally, as always, Ryan and Keely answer all of your emails, texts and voicemails!

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO