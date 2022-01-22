ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Scott Parker unimpressed with Bournemouth’s second-half display

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Parker was fuming with his Bournemouth players after Ryan Longman’s late...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Transfer news: Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United set to battle for 15-year-old 'new Ronaldo'

Transfer news is going into overdrive right now – but Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are all reportedly interested in one long-term target. Endrick, a 15-year-old sensation from Brazil, has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest superclubs, after notching an unbelievable 165 goals in 169 games for Palmeiras youth teams. Now, the Copa Libertadores champions are said to value the talent at over £30m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Parker
Person
Ryan Longman
fourfourtwo.com

Kyle Walker banned for three European games after red card against Leipzig

Kyle Walker has been banned for Manchester City’s next three European matches for his sending-off against Leipzig last month, UEFA has announced. The England right-back was shown a straight red card for a petulant foul – described as “assault” on a UEFA charge sheet – in the closing stages of City’s final Champions League group match against the German side.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

UEFA hands Kyle Walker three-game European ban after deeming foul as ‘assault’

Kyle Walker has been banned for Manchester City’s next three Champions League matches for a foul deemed by UEFA as “assault”. The European governing body has announced the City right-back will serve an extended punishment for his straight red card in the final group game against RB Leipzig last month.
UEFA
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Paulo Dybala holds talks over sensational transfer

Liverpool have begun talks with Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala over a free transfer in the summer. That's according to the Metro, who claim that the attacker could be heading to Anfield in the summer, as Jurgen Klopp looks to add more depth to a steady frontline that he's had for years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bournemouth#Championship
fourfourtwo.com

Mohamed Salah scores winning spot-kick as Egypt edge past Ivory Coast

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw. The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs’ fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly’s casual effort to secure a...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

More injury woe for St Johnstone with Nadir Ciftci set for spell on sidelines

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was left cursing his luck after recent signing Nadir Ciftci joined a mounting casualty list during the goalless draw with Dundee. The former Dundee United and Celtic attacker suffered a hamstring strain eight minutes into his home debut as Saints halted an eight-game losing run in the cinch Premiership.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Graham Alexander proud of Motherwell for claiming point after ‘harsh’ red card

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander praised his team for securing a deserved point against Hibernian after losing Liam Donnelly to what he branded a “harsh” red card. Alexander was also sent off by Andrew Dallas after Donnelly received a second yellow card following a sliding challenge on Drey Wright in the 73rd minute of a goalless Fir Park encounter.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Tam Courts praises super-sub Nicky Clark after ‘sublime’ stoppage-time winner

Dundee United boss Tam Courts praised striker Nicky Clark after he came off the bench to secure a dramatic last-gasp victory at Tannadice. The Tangerines had gone behind to a Regan Charles-Cook strike in the second half but Clark netted from the penalty spot and then headed home in stoppage time to secure all three points.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

St Johnstone and Dundee remain in trouble at the bottom after goalless draw

St Johnstone and Dundee both remain in relegation trouble in the cinch Premiership after the Tayside derby ended in a goalless draw. Saints halted an eight-game losing run in the league but passed up an opportunity to leapfrog their neighbours who had suffered defeats in their previous six Premiership matches.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Tam Courts: Late win at Ross County could be defining moment for Dundee United

Tam Courts says Dundee United’s last-gasp 2-1 victory over Ross County on Wednesday night could be a “defining” moment of the Taysiders’ season. The home side had gone behind to a Regan Charles-Cook strike in the 53rd minute but United substitute Nicky Clark levelled with a penalty in the 73rd minute and then headed in a dramatic winner in stoppage time.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Grant McCann thanks Hull for ‘amazing time’ following departure as boss

Former Hull manager Grant McCann has thanked the club for “an amazing time” following his departure earlier this week. The 41-year-old was in charge of the Tigers for two-and-a-half years after being appointed in June 2019, and oversaw their promotion as League One champions last season.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy