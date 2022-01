“This young man is an exceptional talent. Galal was the standout British fighter at the Games, and we have a long-standing relationship with his brothers, so it was personally essential to me to get this done. Galal is going to do things very differently; for his professional debut at The O2, we are looking for him to challenge for his first professional title and from there move quickly to a World Title, which we expect him to win across multiple divisions.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO