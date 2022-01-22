ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain accuses Putin of plot to install Kremlin ally in Ukraine

By Gavin Cordon
 6 days ago

Britain has accused President Vladimir Putin of plotting to install a pro-Moscow leader as head of the government in Ukraine as he considers whether to mount an invasion against Russia’s neighbour.

The Foreign Office took the unusual step of naming former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev as a potential Kremlin candidate to take over in Kyiv.

The move comes as Western allies stepped up warnings that Russia will pay a heavy price if the estimated 100,000 troops massed on the border launch any kind of incursion into Ukraine.

In a statement, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the Russian plotting showed the lengths to which the Kremlin was prepared go to undermine the government in Kyiv.

“The information being released today shines a light on the extent of Russian activity designed to subvert Ukraine, and is an insight into Kremlin thinking,” she said.

“Russia must de-escalate, end its campaigns of aggression and disinformation, and pursue a path of diplomacy.

“As the UK and our partners have said repeatedly, any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake with severe costs.”

Mr Murayev, a media owner, lost his seat in the Ukrainian parliament when his party failed to secure 5% of the vote in elections in 2019.

He has reportedly spoken out in the past in support of Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

In addition, the Foreign Office named four other Ukrainian politicians who, it said, maintained links with the Russian intelligence services.

It said some of them had been in contact with Russian intelligence officers working on the invasion plan.

They include Mykola Azarov who served as prime minister under the pro-Moscow president Viktor Yanukovych who was toppled in a popular uprising in 2014.

Mr Azarov fled to Russia where he established what was widely seen as a puppet government-in-exile.

He has been the subject of international sanctions and an Interpol “red notice” issued at the request of the Ukrainian government.

Also in the list is Vladimir Sivkovich, the former deputy head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council, who was this week made the subject of US sanctions for allegedly working with Russian intelligence.

The others are Serhiy Arbuzov and Andriy Kluyev who both served as deputy prime minister under Mr Yanukovych.

US News and World Report

Russia Softens Stance on Ukraine Border Crisis

A top Kremlin official said on Friday that Russia does not “want wars,” hinting that the country is softening its stance on Ukraine while thousands of troops remain on the border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that there will not be a war “if...
The Independent

Ukraine president hits out at ‘panic’ over Russia as Putin says West has ignored his demands

The Ukrainian president has told the West to avoid creating “panic” over the build-up of Russian troops on his country’s border.Playing down fears of a possible invasion next month, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said unnecessary alarm had led investors and foreign diplomats to pull out of Ukraine. “We don’t need this panic,” he said.He also described the decision by the US, UK, Australia, Germany and Canada to withdraw some of their diplomats from Kyiv as a “mistake”. “The captains should not leave the ship,” he said. “I don’t think we have a Titanic here”.His call for calm came as Russia’s president...
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
The Independent

What is Nord Stream 2 and how might the Ukraine crisis impact it?

Nord Stream 2 is a 745-mile pipeline stretching between Ust-Luga near western Russia’s border with Estonia and Greifswald in northeastern Germany, intended for the delivery of natural gas to central Europe via the Baltic Sea.Construction on the project was completed in September 2021 at a cost of £8.3bn but it has yet to receive the necessary European regulatory approval to permit its operator, Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom, to turn on the taps.The original Nord Stream pipeline was completed in 2012 and runs parallel with its new companion and likewise terminates at Greifswald but has a different point of...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia map: Where could invasion take place and what is the situation along the border?

Russian president Vladimir Putin has dispatched more than 106,000 soldiers to the country’s border with Ukraine in a show of military might ahead of what international observers fear could be an invasion.Western leaders from US president Joe Biden to British prime minister Boris Johnson have cautioned Mr Putin against such a step, with the former saying on Tuesday: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Mr Johnson likewise urged the Russian president not to follow the “path of...
POLITICS
The Independent

PHOTO GALLERY: A Ukrainian village awaits the next move

In the Ukrainian village of Zolote, Olga Berezhna cradles one of the rabbits she raises, feeds her chickens and gets an eager greeting from her shaggy dog when she walks into the yard of her house. But this is not placid rural life — it’s a grinding wait to find see if there will be war.At 59, Berezhna is the youngest of the 16 people left in the village. The others are mostly in their 80s; all the younger people long ago fled the village that’s near territory occupied by Russia-backed rebels.Those who remain in the area look aged...
The Atlantic

Fox News Abandons the GOP on Russia

Night after night, the host of the top-rated show on Fox News repeats Vladimir Putin’s talking points justifying aggression against Ukraine and opposing U.S. aid to that threatened sovereign country. Tucker Carlson’s influence is felt across right-wing social media, where it is amplified by figures such as Steve Bannon, Mike Cernovich, Glenn Greenwald, and Mollie Hemingway. A highly visible coterie of socially conservative intellectuals also argues the case against helping Ukraine.
The Independent

US will ‘present the facts of the case’ against Russia to UN Security Council, officials say

Russia has amassed enough men and materiel on its Ukrainian border to launch a full-scale invasion that could be the largest military action in Europe since the end of the Second World War. Defense Department officials on Friday publicly confirmed that the Russian forces who have been massing on their side of Ukraine’s eastern frontier since March 2021 now number more than 100,000 and include troop formations, mechanised units and rocket batteries. According to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the size and scope of the Russian redeployment “far and away exceeds what we would typically see them do for exercises,...
The Independent

Russian dirty money and ‘close ties’ to Tories will thwart UK response to Ukraine invasion, experts warn

Russian dirty money in London – and “close ties” to the Tory party – will hinder the UK’s pledges to get tough with Moscow if it invades Ukraine, US experts are warning.Boris Johnson has claimed he is “bringing the West together” to deter Russian aggression, telling Labour to focus on the crisis and not the ‘partygate’ scandal threatening to topple him.But a report from a think-tank close to Joe Biden’s administration has warned the US will have to take the lead in countering “Russian kleptocrats” – because the UK cannot do so.“The United Kingdom, in particular, has become a...
The Independent

Biden planning to ‘maximise pain’ for Russia if it invades Ukraine

The United States is preparing a sweeping tranche of economic sanctions to “maximize pain in the Kremlin” if Russia invades Ukraine, The Independent has been told by a US government source. These could include blocking financial transfers from Russia’s three biggest banks, two additional sources said. Some 100,000 Russian troops are believed to have been deployed by Moscow to Ukraine’s border with Belarus. British armed forces minister, James Heappey, has said that Russian forces are already in Ukraine. Experts on the region said that an invasion was now more probable than not. The first US official quoted above said...
