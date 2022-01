When you discover you’re pregnant, you have some decisions to make, starting with the choice between abortion, adoption, and parenthood. Maybe you’re torn between options and would appreciate your parents’ or guardians’ point of view. Maybe you already know abortion is the right plan for you, but you want or need to talk to your folks anyway, whether it’s because you’re under 18 and live in a state that requires involvement from at least one parent or guardian (more on that below); or you have questions about health insurance, finances, or logistics; or you hope to lean on your family for support. Broaching this subject can be very difficult, but there are resources to help guide you through this conversation.

