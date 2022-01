Welcome to the modern age, folks. When the Minnesota Vikings announced the hiring of new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, a Princeton and Stanford grad who cut his teeth on Wall Street before being hired by the San Francisco 49ers in 2013, they went off the beaten trail in the NFL. Traditionally scouts worked their way up the ladder to the top position but Adofo-Mensah started with the 49ers as a researcher before getting hired by the Cleveland Browns in 2019 as the VP of football operations.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO