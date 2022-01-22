Letter: Green energy doesn't need subsidies to grow

Nuclear energy is not part of any feasible strategy that could be used to tackle climate change, former top officials from national regulators have said. The experts said it was too costly, risky and unlikely to have a significant impact quickly enough. The comments were made in a joint statement by Dr Gregory Jaczko, Professor Wolfgang Renneberg, Dr Bernard Laponche and Dr Paul Dorfman, who have been involved in government nuclear regulation and radiation protection levels in the US, Germany, France and the UK respectively. The former top officials said they felt a “collective responsibility” to comment on whether nuclear...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO