Energy Industry

Letter: Green energy doesn't need subsidies to grow

By to the editor
Times Union
 6 days ago

This timesunion.com headline says it all: "Build Back Better...

www.timesunion.com

The Guardian

The big six energy providers don’t need a bailout – nor do they deserve one

As the energy crisis deepens, the UK government is frantically searching for ways to provide relief to households facing sharp increases in gas and electricity bills. In the latest development, Downing Street is said to be considering paying energy supply companies when wholesale energy prices are high in the hope that they do not pass on rising costs to consumers. When wholesale prices fall below a certain threshold, the energy companies would give money back to the government. In effect, this amounts to an emergency bailout that guarantees the income of private energy companies when wholesale prices rise.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Blade

Global debate over nuclear power's role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies

As concerns grow about climate change, the global debate over nuclear power’s role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies. The latest volley came Tuesday, when former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Gregory Jaczko joined former leaders of nuclear regulatory agencies from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in urging the world to invest in technologies other than nuclear.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nuclear energy not feasible way to tackle climate crisis, former regulators say

Nuclear energy is not part of any feasible strategy that could be used to tackle climate change, former top officials from national regulators have said. The experts said it was too costly, risky and unlikely to have a significant impact quickly enough. The comments were made in a joint statement by Dr Gregory Jaczko, Professor Wolfgang Renneberg, Dr Bernard Laponche and Dr Paul Dorfman, who have been involved in government nuclear regulation and radiation protection levels in the US, Germany, France and the UK respectively. The former top officials said they felt a “collective responsibility” to comment on whether nuclear...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
