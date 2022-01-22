ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany man indicted in Wilbur Street shooting

By Richard Roman
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C62zZ_0dt8ouJc00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been indicted by a jury in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Destiny Greene. Police said Branden Rivera, 19, of Albany had been charged with murder in the first degree.

According to the indictment, Rivera is alleged in the attempted robbery, when he or another participant in the crime caused the death of Destiny Greene. On May 24, 2021, police responded to Wilbur Street in Albany for reports of shots fired. Shortly after, staff from Albany Memorial Hospital notified police that Greene entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the torso. Greene was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Indictment:

  • One count of murder in the second degree (felony)
  • Two counts of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree (felony)

A formal arraignment date is expected to be scheduled by the Court next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greene, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

Driver in Brighton fatal accident ticketed with ‘unsafe backing’

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say 83-year-old Madeline Schreiber was struck and killed by a woman backing out of her driveway near Oakdale Drive and Mayflower Road Thursday. Police say the driver was ticketed for ‘unsafe backing’. Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi spoke to News 8 Friday on what this charge means, and safety steps […]
BRIGHTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Albany Memorial Hospital#Attempted Robbery#Court#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Suspect arrested after fight in SUNY Brockport dorm room

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A guest in a SUNY Brockport dorm room was arrested, after a resident assistant overheard a fight. According to Brockport police, Jaylyn Foster was visiting a female student in her dorm room when a resident assistant heard the two fighting. The RA called University Police, who questioned Foster. Police say they […]
BROCKPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

Trial moving along for Rochester man accused of killing a 3-year old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jury deliberations will continue in the trial for Anthony Love, the Rochester man accused of murdering and physically abusing a 3-year-old child in July of 2020. He is pleading guilty for first-degree manslaughter charges, and second degree murder charges. Officials say Love was the acting caregiver to 3-year old child Kei’mere […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy