Albany man indicted in Wilbur Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been indicted by a jury in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Destiny Greene. Police said Branden Rivera, 19, of Albany had been charged with murder in the first degree.

According to the indictment, Rivera is alleged in the attempted robbery, when he or another participant in the crime caused the death of Destiny Greene. On May 24, 2021, police responded to Wilbur Street in Albany for reports of shots fired. Shortly after, staff from Albany Memorial Hospital notified police that Greene entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the torso. Greene was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Indictment:

One count of murder in the second degree (felony)

Two counts of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree (felony)

A formal arraignment date is expected to be scheduled by the Court next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.