HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The first of Friday night’s varsity boys’ semifinal matchups at the Cullman County Tournament was a fast-paced and competitive clash between the Good Hope Raiders and the top-seeded Fairview Aggies. In the end, the Raiders were able to create some separation in the second half and pulled away to top the Aggies 60-51, earning themselves a spot in Saturday’s County Championship Game. The Aggies got the scoring started on their first possession with a three-pointer by Cylas Yarbrough but baskets by Colton Lindsey and Tanner Malin put Good Hope in front 4-3 early in the first quarter. A...

GOOD HOPE, AL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO