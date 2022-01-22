ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Anthony Mackie Wants to be Panthro…No, Really

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are bound to be a lot of us that can admit that we loved the Thundercats back in the day when the animated series first came out, but it’s been a plan to create a feature-length movie for well over a decade. Sadly, nothing has come of it yet, though...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Spark’: Anthony Mackie To Direct ‘King Richard’ Breakout Saniyya Sidney In Civil Rights Drama

Anthony Mackie might be the new Captain America, but the man shouldn’t be restricted to the MCU alone. In what is probably long overdue, Mackie is set to step behind the camera and make his directorial debut with Spark, a Civil Rights drama about a true pioneer of the movement. Even better, the film will feature rising star actress Saniyya Sidney.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain America 4 Star Anthony Mackie to Direct First Film, About Civil Rights Pioneer Claudette Colvin

Marvel star Anthony Mackie is making his directorial debut with a movie about Civil Rights pioneer Claudette Colvin. Spark is the title of the project and Deadline reports that Saniyya Sidney from King Richard will be playing the main heroine. An unsung figure from the Civil Rights era, Colvin was a teenager who helped garner attention for the Montgomery Bus Boycott down in Alabama. While Rosa Parks is commonly credited as the figure who defined that moment in history. However, Colvin's legacy has been rehabilitated in recent years because of people becoming aware of her story. (There's an excellent segment from Comedy Central's Drunk History about the Civil Rights pioneer that serves as a quick catchup on the entire situation.) For his part, Mackie is thrilled to be bringing this story to the big screen.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
ComicBook

Fantastic Four: Marvel Fans Want John Krasinski to Play Reed Richards Really, Really Badly

The internet really, really, really wants John Krasinski to play Reed Richards. Before long, Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four will begin principal photography before too long at all, and a new internet rumor suggests Krasinski could be appearing as the patriarch of Marvel's First Family as soon as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While the rumor itself has no factual basis behind it, the internet can't help but rally around the fan-casting once again. After all, The Office alumnus has been one of the most popular choices to play the character.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of Abbott Elementary

The new ABC sitcom that’s giving old comedies a run for its money is Abbott Elementary, which follows a group of teachers in one of the worst public schools in the country. The sitcom features veterans Tyler James Williams and Lisa Ann Walter, along with a slew of newcomers mixed in the cast. Not surprisingly, the talented actors have a solid filmography, and this list will examine the five best movies involving the cast of Abbott Elementary. Each of the movies has ten or more favorable reviews. The only features exempt from this list are animated. Let’s get started with the first movie.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Thunderian
Variety

From Timothée Chalamet to Chloe Zhao, Variety’s 10 to Watch Series Has Spotlighted Emerging Talent for 25 Years

For the past 25 years, Variety editors and staff have compiled annual lists of industry talent to look out for, stretching various capacities, including directors, writers, producers, cinematographers, and comics. When looking back on the lists from each year, it’s striking to see how many impactful names have blossomed with hugely successful careers within Hollywood, and with some of the individuals taking a surprising route to stardom. It also underscores the innate ability of the Variety team to discover and take early note of the many talented people who have become entertainment icons over several generations. The first 10 Actors to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

M. Night Shyamalan on ‘Servant’ Season 3 and Casting Dave Bautista to Lead His Next Film

M. Night Shyamalan is relieved that he gets to finish Servant on his own terms. The Apple TV+ psychological thriller series was recently renewed for a fourth-and-final season, allowing the filmmaker to fulfill the vision he outlined years ago. For a writer-director whose career is defined by his memorable endings, it was always a bit of a risk to tackle a story on a medium that doesn’t guarantee anyone a proper conclusion, but risk-taking has always been a part of Shyamalan’s creative process, especially once he mortgaged his home to fund his 2015 thriller, The Visit. After that $5-million gamble...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: ‘Scream’ Star Jenna Ortega on Her New School-Shooting Drama ‘The Fallout’

At age 19, Jenna Ortega is already one decade into her career. The actress — who rose to prominence playing Young Jane on The CW’s dramedy Jane the Virgin, followed by roles in You and Yes Day — stars in two movies out in January, Paramount’s Scream reboot, the first hit of 2022, and The Fallout (premiering Jan. 27 on HBO Max), which follows two teenage classmates navigating grief after surviving a school shooting. The Hollywood Reporter‘s review of the latter — one of the most talked-about films out of SXSW last year — praised Ortega for her “beautifully nuanced”...
MOVIES
The Independent

Lena Dunham: Critics tear into Girls star’s ‘off-putting’ new film Sharp Stick

Lena Dunham’s new film Sharp Stick has made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival – but the reaction has been somewhat less than impressed.The Girls star’s latest offering focuses on a 26-year-old babysitter (Kristine Froseth) who undergoes a sexual awakening after losing her virginity to her employer.Alongside Froseth, the independent drama also stars Taylour Paige, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jon Bernthal and Dunham herself, who also directed and wrote the script.Early reviews for the film have been damning, however, and the effort currently holds a score of just 37 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes (at...
MOVIES
Variety

Apple Animated Film ‘Luck’ Sets August Release Date, Adds Eva Noblezada and Simon Pegg to Voice Cast

“Luck,” an upcoming animated adventure film from Skydance Animation and Apple Original Films, will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Aug. 5. The studios announced the release date on Wednesday morning, alongside additions to the film’s voice cast. Directed by Peggy Holmes, “Luck” follows the story of Sam Greenfield, ostensibly the unluckiest person alive. After aging out of foster care, Greenfield embarks on a journey to the Land of Luck, working with a group of magical creatures to change the course of her life. Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation have announced that Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown,” “Miss Saigon”) will star in the...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Ready Player One Is an Underrated Spielberg Gem

In March 2018, Steven Spielberg’s futuristic, CGI extravaganza adaptation of Ernest Cline’s 2011 bestseller Ready Player One hit theaters. The film was not a box office failure, but it also didn’t live up to the analyst predictions based on its epic scale, high price tag, and prestige from being a Spielberg-directed adventure film. The legendary director has always made genre films that define his status as a decades-long box office titan, while also making more serious dramatic films as more mature offerings in the off-season. But this is one Spielberg good time that seemed to just fade from theaters with a whimper and not a bang. The film’s reviews were mixed, and it seems that audiences seemed to follow along with the Rotten Tomatoes consensus this time around. That’s a shame since Ready Player One was in many ways, Spielberg’s best sci-fi offering since 2002’s Minority Report–but with the announcement of the Metaverse dominating most tech conversations these days, it’s odd to even call Ready Player One science fiction. For those who dislike the movie, I am sure they have their reasons; I can easily admit that the film drags a bit in the middle, but it’s still an enjoyable ride–and this movie is definitely a ride. It’s not exactly a widely-renowned classic, but it does deserve a bit more attention and more chances than it received. Here are the reasons why Ready Player One is an underrated Spielberg film.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Five Best Deaths In Coen Brothers Films

Since Joel and Ethan Coel arrived on the scene with Blood Simple, the duo has managed to stand out from the vast array of filmmakers due to their unique approach when it comes to tackling a mixture of genres that usually deals with darkly comedic situations and death. However, The Coen Brothers aren’t just synonymous with bloodshed and murder, the infamous duo is mainly known for their expert crafting of original and compelling stories. Throughout a good portion of the Coen Brothers filmography, plenty of deaths take place, and this list will highlight the top deaths in Joel and Ethan’s movies. The only films that count are the ones that feature both brothers on the project as a writer and director, so movies such as Suburbicon or Bridge of Spies are exempt. Let’s get started with the first name on the list:
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Is it Possible James Bond is Just a Decoy?

Out of all the theories that are being tossed around continually concerning movies and TV shows, this one is more than mildly amusing since it kind of debunks the overall efficiency of one of the most famous spies, if not THE most famous, in cinematic history. James Bond is a name that’s known by so many people that uttering it in any part of the world is bound to get a reaction so long as one isn’t speaking to an inanimate object. The very name ‘Bond’ is enough to send bad guys in the movies either running for the hills or to make sure that their armory is well stocked and their henchmen aren’t soiling themselves before Bond even shows up. But this theory poses that this is a clever trick by MI6 since it’s easy to think that Bond is meant as more of a distraction than any real threat since there are many elements of the movies that make it ridiculous to think that he’s a true spy or even that effective when it comes to his job.
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

January 16: Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History

Welcome to yet another interesting edition of Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History! This time around, we peek into all that went down on January 16 over the years. And as we discovered when we were diving into our archives, it was quite an interesting day too! The birth of the highly influential John Carpenter and Mason Gamble of Dennis the Menace fame, the first shoot for the first-ever James Bond film Dr. No, the last day of broadcasting for the popular shows Outer Limits and Bonanza, the first episode of Life on Earth presented by Sir David Attenborough, and of course, as is the case at the beginning of the year, loads of awards shows! Well, we’ve got it all in the lineup below. We hope you enjoy the ride!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy