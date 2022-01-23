ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal heading to Dubai for training camp after Burnley clash

By Pa Sport Staff
 5 days ago

Arsenal will travel to Dubai after Sunday’s Premier League clash with bottom club Burnley as Mikel Arteta aims to have the “best possible” break to get a fully fit squad.

The Gunners are in the mix for a top-four finish this season but have suffered a dip in form with a number of key players unavailable.

A mixture of injuries, positive coronavirus cases, suspension and the Africa Cup of Nations has left Arteta with depleted ranks – leading to last weekend’s north London derby at Tottenham being postponed.

Burnley have also struggled with numbers of late and the Clarets have not played a league game since January 2.

Arsenal have yet to win in 2022, losing in the last seconds to runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City on New Year’s Day before a defeat at Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round .

That was followed with a goalless draw at Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, with the Reds winning the second leg 2-0 on Thursday night .

Asked how much Arsenal needed a break, Arteta replied: “It is why we want to play on Sunday because we want to take away the disappointment of Thursday and the best way to do that is to play and perform and win.

“It is always a big challenge to play against Burnley and the experience we have with that team, it’s always that they do really well what they do.

“They cause a lot of difficulties in the match and we’re going to have to be really ready to compete and play the game we want to against them.

“After that we have the break, we know that and we use it in the best possible way to get back the amount of players we need to compete at this level.”

Part of that break will be spent in the Middle East with a warm-weather training camp in Dubai planned.

Arsenal do not return to action until a trip to Wolves on February 10 but a behind-closed-doors friendly is also scheduled upon their return.

The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joe Marler withdraws from England squad with Covid in latest Six Nations setback

England’s build-up to the Guinness Six Nations has been disrupted by their first outbreak of Covid after Joe Marler tested positive for the second time in three months.Marler’s case was confirmed by lateral flow and PCR tests on Tuesday morning and the Harlequins prop has withdrawn from Eddie Jones’ 36-man squad that is training in Brighton this week.He was forced to miss the autumn victory over Australia for the same reason, but subsequently returned as a replacement against South Africa a week later.Covid can eat shit…… 😤 but it does mean I can go back to my diet of chillis...
WORLD
The Independent

Taffarel details Liverpool goalkeeper philosophy and working with Alisson

Liverpool’s latest addition to the coaching staff is one who already holds a big name in the football world - former Brazil goalkeeper and World Cup winner Claudio Taffarel.The 55-year-old joined Jurgen Klopp’s backroom team in November, expanding the goalkeeping section of the coaching crew to three members at senior level.His role encompasses both working with senior and youth stoppers, and as he has now explained, it covers a very different area of the game to the pair already in place at the Kirkby training complex.Unsurprisingly, it’s Taffarel’s role as Brazilian national team goalkeeper coach - which he still holds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell out of Six Nations and Jonny May likely to join him

England’s bumpy build-up to the Guinness Six Nations continued apace as Owen Farrell was ruled out of the entire competition through injury with Jonny May looking destined to share the fate of his captain.Jonny Hill has emerged as a doubt for the opener against Scotland on February 5 because of a foot problem, while Eddie Jones is only “hopeful” that Courtney Lawes – the likely replacement for Farrell as skipper – will recover from concussion in time for the trip to Murrayfield.And on a dramatic Tuesday, Joe Marler tested positive for coronavirus just hours before an electrical fire that erupted...
WORLD
The Independent

Man City’s Kyle Walker banned for three European games after red card against Leipzig

Kyle Walker has been banned for Manchester City’s next three European matches for his sending-off against Leipzig last month, Uefa has announced.The England right-back was shown a straight red card for a petulant foul – described as “assault” on a Uefa charge sheet – in the closing stages of City’s final Champions League group match against the German side.The suspension, which follows a hearing of the European governing body’s control, ethics and disciplinary body, rules Walker out of both legs of their upcoming last-16 tie against Sporting Lisbon.The 31-year-old will also miss the first leg of City’s quarter-final, should they...
UEFA
The Independent

Watford appoint Roy Hodgson as new manager to succeed Claudio Ranieri

Watford have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager.The former England boss, 74, will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Claudio Ranieri was sacked by the Premier League strugglers on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win.We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club's manager.Welcome to Watford, Roy!— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 25, 2022Hodgson is the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years and their third this season following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

