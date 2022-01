The Atlanta Hawks host the Boston Celtics on Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Hawks prediction and pick. The Boston Celtics are coming off of a huge win over the Sacramento Kings where they won by 53 points. The game was never close as the C’s controlled the game from the jump. They are now (25-24) on the season which is good for the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics need to stay above .500 if they want to really compete in the East this year.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO