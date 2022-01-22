ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MD

Maryland State Police say a man died while in their custody Friday

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HfblG_0dt8nprm00

Maryland State Police are investigating after a man died in their custody on Friday night.

Just after 7:35pm, troopers pulled a car over on U.S. 301 at McGinnes Road in Centreville.

The driver was arrested for alleged drug possession, and taken to the local police barrack for processing.

At the time of the arrest, police say the driver was cooperative and responding to questions.

But two hours after arriving at the barracks and being held in a cell, the driver started showing signs of distress before going unresponsive.

Troopers reportedly rendered aid before medics got on scene. By 11:44 pm, the driver had died at a local hospital.

Officials say cameras caught a portion of the incident, which could be released within a couple weeks.

The name of the driver has not been revealed. An autopsy is expected to determine the cause of death.

Comments / 45

Missed Understood
6d ago

"Officials say cameras caught a portion of the incident, which could be released within a couple weeks." ...I wish I could understand what that means.

Reply(12)
12
Debbie Gross
5d ago

Okay, to all you people who automatically assume this is some kind of coverup, this video is part of the investigation and thus cannot be released immediately. Y’all need to get a brain.

Reply(1)
12
guest
5d ago

He probably sucked down all his stash to avoid possession charge ..... ooops!

Reply(1)
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centreville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Centreville, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland State Police#Drug Possession
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy