Columbus, OH

Where to go ice skating in central Ohio

By Daniel Griffin
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the weather finally hitting winter temperatures, the urge to ice skate may be hitting central Ohioans.

Whether you’re a seasoned skater, just starting out, or just want to hit the ice, there are a few options — both indoor and out — available.

Ohio State University Ice Rink – The university’s rink sets aside special times for open skating sessions. Cost is $5 per session for students and faculty, $6 for the general public.

OhioHealth Chiller ice rinks – Open daily to the public, there are several Chiller rinks throughout the region. Costs range from $8 for noon skate sessions to $15 for the weekly Friday Night Meltdown.

Coffman Park ice rink – Free to the public, the rink is open weekdays from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. However, skaters must bring their own skates, and no ice hockey is allowed.

Obetz Ice Rink – Open daily, this rink is free to Obetz residents and $5 a day for non-residents.

Riverside Crossing Park ice rink – A brand new, temporary addition to the region’s ice skating locations, the Riverside Crossing Park rink is open weekends: Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, but includes a skate rental.

Lou and Gib Reese Ice Arena in Newark – The rinks, primarily used to teach skating and other ice sports, opens one of its rinks for nightly free skates Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Additionally, some of the area’s parks also offer skating ponds. However, skaters are strongly encouraged to heed the “no skating” signs should the weather take a turn for the warm.

Some of those parks include:

