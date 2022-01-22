ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

West Virginia School Choice Fair showcases the state’s variety of educational resources

By Ashley Kaiser
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 6 days ago

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) The education opportunities in West Virginia are endless. As a part of National School Choice Week, families gathered for an education fair to connect with different schools.

West Virginia Voices for Education Choices and the Cardinal Institute hosted the West Virginia School Choice Fair, families were able to speak with a variety of local schools and institutions to find the perfect fit for their child.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7pUC_0dt8nSlB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2BQU_0dt8nSlB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2YJ5_0dt8nSlB00

Andrew Bambrick, educational outreach coordinator for the Cardinal Institute says every child is different.

This event is about connecting families with what education options they need and what education opportunities are available to them.

What’s going on is this I part of the National School Choice Week celebrations. This is the first ever school choice fair in West Virginia.

We have a group of public and private schools, as well as several other education organizations that have come to talk to families about the services that they offer.

Andrew Bambrick, Educational outreach coordinator, Cardinal Institute

Director of student services and elementary curriculum for Ohio County Schools, Raquel McLeod says their mission is “together we achieve.”

We are showcasing, king of showing off all the great opportunities we have in Ohio County Schools.

We are showing our academics, our fine arts program, our robotics programs, we just have things that just meet the needs of all students and all of their interests.

Raquel McLeod, Director of student services and elementary curriculum , Ohio County Schools

Food, fun, and activities, while parents learned about all the education options, kids were able to eat, get face painting, even enjoy a photo booth.

In additional to this being a place for you to find resources, this is also a place for us to celebrate the things we have available to use because we have made great strides here in West Virginia for education freedom and for making options available to families.

We have all these people together; we have a student showcase that is going to show what the students of West Virginia are able to do from a variety of backgrounds.

Andrew Bambrick, Educational outreach coordinator, Cardinal Institute

The fair also featured many school’s clubs and groups. A variety of talented students performed and gave a taste of what their school has to offer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 3

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia program would give unemployed workers $1,500 to return back to workforce

In his 2022 State of the State address Thursday night, Gov. Jim Justice announced the Job Jumpstart Program to assist West Virginians returning to the workforce.  West Virginia residents who currently receive unemployment benefits, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits and who obtain employment between January 1 and August […]
ECONOMY
WTRF- 7News

Hancock County Board of Education launching new website

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Hancock County Board of Education will soon be launching a new website. This will connect board members, service personnel, teachers, parents, and students with everything they could possibly need at their fingertips. The new site is much more accessible then their old one. On the home page is a […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio County, WV
Education
Wheeling, WV
Government
Wheeling, WV
Education
Ohio County, WV
Government
Wheeling, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Wheeling, WV
County
Ohio County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio to receive 175K more COVID tests for underserved areas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio will be receiving thousands of COVID-19 rapid tests thanks to a new partnership. Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said the Rockefeller Foundation is joining six states to make tests available to households in traditionally underserved areas through Project Access COVID Tests (Project ACT). Ohio’s initial allocation will be […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Weirton Workforce office set to close

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Weirton Workforce office is set to close its doors effective March 11, 2022 Sources tell 7News Workforce West Virginia in Charleston made the decision to close the office. 7News reached out to Workforce West Virginia for a statement: “Yes, the office is closing. A large majority of the work done […]
WEIRTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#School Choice#A Place For Us#Private Schools#The Cardinal Institute#Ohio County Schools Food
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator addresses the 700 messages she’s received on broadband

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — It is a problem almost all West Virginians are all too familiar with: Slow internet. And Thursday, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito is rejuvenating the fight to expand broadband.  She’s reading letters, not emails, from more than a few West Virginians. Over 700 stories to tell, and you know what? They’re not happy stories. They are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia state and city officials tackle dilapidated properties

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – The Friendly City has become tarnished with many rundown buildings that simply can’t be saved.    City and state officials met Thursday to discuss a new bill, one that plans to help cities and counties demolish dilapidated properties.  West Virginia State Auditor, JB McCuskey, who is the land commissioner for the […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

WATCH LIVE: West Virginia State Of The State Address

 Gov. Jim Justice will deliver his sixth State of the State address to a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature in the House of Delegates chamber. The address will be given at 7 PM on Thursday. This address will supplement the Governor’s written State of the State message, which was delivered to the West Virginia Legislature on […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County Schools work on ways to improve safety protocols saying students are their number one priority

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) Ohio County Schools administrators have been working closely with principals, staff members and the director of student services. At Monday night’s Ohio County Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller spoke with 7News specifically about how the district is working with Ohio County Schools Student Services Director Raquel McLeod. McLeod works […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

“Life line for first responders”: MARCS Grant recipients announced

WITNERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The recipients of the 2022 Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems grant were announced by Governor Mike DeWine this week. The grant totals $3.5 million dollars and was awarded to 212 fire departments in 57 counties throughout the Buckeye State. One of those recipients is Wintersville Fire and Rescue. Chief Rob Herrington said […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor to deliver State of the State address Thursday

Gov. Jim Justice will deliver his sixth State of the State address to a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature in the House of Delegates chamber. The address will be given at 7 PM on Thursday. This address will supplement the Governor’s written State of the State message, which was delivered to the West Virginia Legislature on […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Change a life, become a youth mentor

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – What is a mentor? They can be a friend, a guide, a coach, a cheerleader and maybe most importantly a support system. There are kids across the Ohio Valley who need that positive relationship and the person they need could be you.  Affecting kid’s lives in a positive way is important.  […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia coal miners could soon lose benefits

Coal miners across the nation with black lung disease could soon lose their benefits. The trust fund pays miners with black lung disease and their families–anywhere from 700 to 14-hundred dollars per month in disability benefits. The fund is paid for through a tax on coal that is mined–but the tax was cut in half […]
INDUSTRY
WTRF- 7News

Gov. Justice: ‘Babydog tells Bette Midler kiss her hiney’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice had a message for those who have doubted the state. The governor listed recent accomplishments in the state, including the addition of Nucor facilities in West Virginia, but it was the end of his speech that some will likely find controversial. Justice concluded his 2022 State of the […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital CEO rallies the troops as National Guard hopes to alleviate WVU Medicine staffing shortage

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Boots from the West Virginia National Guard stepped into WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital Wednesday morning to aid in the pandemic’s frontlines. Guard members began their training on laundry duty, bussing patients, and even serving food. Governor Jim Justice issued out the help as Wheeling Hospital continues to battle a staffing shortage […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy