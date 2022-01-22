ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Freeze warning issued through early Sunday morning for Southeast Georgia, parts of Northeast Florida

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ao5zP_0dt8nLpK00

JAKCOSNVILLE, Fla. — A freeze warning has been issued for all of Southeast Georgia and parts of inland Northeast Florida until early Sunday morning.

Temperatures across the area will fall into the 20s and 30s. Skies will slowly clear overnight.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid-50s and skies becoming sunny.

There will be a freeze watch Sunday night into early Monday in Southeast Georgia and inland Northeast Florida.

First Alert Forecast:

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slowly clearing skies & COLD. Inland Frost/Freeze. Low: 31

SUN: Inland AM Freeze. Becoming Sunny. 56

MON: Inland AM Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 31/61

TUE: Thickening Clouds. Afternoon Showers. 43/60

WED: Partly Cloudy. 45/59

THU: Partly Cloudy. 38/59

FRI: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Late. 41/61

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Few showers. 36/53

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Related
Action News Jax

Cold weather resources for Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With an arctic blast heading our way this weekend, we could all use a reminder of the resources that are available. Below you can find different resources and tips to stay warm and safe this weekend. JACKSONVILLE COLD SHELTERS. Sulzbacher will provide cold night shelters to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Winter storm to bring blizzard conditions to US East Coast

BOSTON — (AP) — Residents and officials across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. were bracing for a powerful winter storm expected to produce blizzard conditions Friday and Saturday. Heavy snow and strong winds were forecasted to begin in parts of the Carolinas and Appalachia on...
BOSTON, MA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
83K+
Followers
84K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy