Freeze warning issued through early Sunday morning for Southeast Georgia, parts of Northeast Florida

JAKCOSNVILLE, Fla. — A freeze warning has been issued for all of Southeast Georgia and parts of inland Northeast Florida until early Sunday morning.

Temperatures across the area will fall into the 20s and 30s. Skies will slowly clear overnight.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid-50s and skies becoming sunny.

There will be a freeze watch Sunday night into early Monday in Southeast Georgia and inland Northeast Florida.

First Alert Forecast:

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slowly clearing skies & COLD. Inland Frost/Freeze. Low: 31

SUN: Inland AM Freeze. Becoming Sunny. 56

MON: Inland AM Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 31/61

TUE: Thickening Clouds. Afternoon Showers. 43/60

WED: Partly Cloudy. 45/59

THU: Partly Cloudy. 38/59

FRI: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Late. 41/61

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Few showers. 36/53

©2022 Cox Media Group