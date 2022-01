The Broncos introduced the 18th Head Coach in Broncos History, Friday, as Nathaniel Hackett met the media. Hackett comes to Denver after spending the last 3 years as the Offensive Coordinator in Green Bay. It's easy to tell from the second he opened his mouth how affable he is, and how he was able to win over General Manager George Paton and the rest of the organization to beat out 9 other candidates, and ultimately land the job of replacing Vic Fangio, changing the culture in the building and as Hackett said as it relates to enthusiasm, "football isn't much fun, unless you win games."

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO