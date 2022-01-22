Quick Yeasted Zeppole

My earliest memories of Tết are this: My grandparents seated before us, the rest of us lined up to pay our respects. Brittle New England weather loomed outside, but inside we were warm with bodies and food and drink. The girls dressed in traditional áo dài, the boys in respectable button-downs. There was a sense of quiet awe, even as we crowded together, us kids elbowing and pinching and holding back laughter. We waited our turn to wish our grandparents well and to receive their wisdom. If there were relatives who had passed, we would light incense, pray for them, and ask for their blessing, too. Celebration, I gathered, was not separate from those moments of deliberate quiet, of reverence.

