ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp demands Liverpool are 'rock solid' defensively in a bid to minimise the impact of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane's AFCON absences as the Reds go to Crystal Palace hoping to take advantage of Man City's draw

By Joe Bernstein
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ordered his team to keep things ‘rock solid’ at the back in order to handle the absence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Worries about how Liverpool would cope without their star forwards have eased with three clean sheets in a row ahead of today’s trip to Crystal Palace.

The Reds followed up last Sunday’s 3-0 victory at home to Brentford by beating Arsenal 2-0 to reach the Carabao Cup Final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29sh8u_0dt8msTk00
Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to remain focused on keeping clean sheets 

Klopp, famous for his front-foot philosophy, now admits to a slight change in emphasis.

‘When you lose key players for tournaments, the solution isn’t that you will be flying in the next game and score five or six,’ he said.

‘You have to adapt and in our case, it was 100 per cent clear that we needed to be rock solid.

‘We have to be organised, that’s the basis for everything we do. At the moment, I see outstanding commitment to our defending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRZbu_0dt8msTk00
Klopp has placed new emphasis of not conceding goals while Liverpool's main goal threats Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are away on international duty

'Everybody is 100 per cent involved because they understand it’s now more important than ever. You can’t fly through every period with big results, you have to win some football games 1-0.’

The return of influential central defender Virgil van Dijk this season from a serious knee injury has been a huge bonus.

The Dutchman was expected to ease his way into the campaign but has missed only two Premier League games when he caught Covid.

Klopp admits his defensive leader has had to overcome obstacles to return to his best but his performances since Salah and Mane left have been exemplary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyIhn_0dt8msTk00
The return of Virgil van Dijk from injury has transformed Liverpool's defence this season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02H3Th_0dt8msTk00
The Dutchman missed most of last season after rupturing his ACL against Everton

‘It was a long recovery for Virgil, there were little bumps going on but that is normal,’ said Klopp.

‘He has done exceptionally well, the biggest thing was coming back from Covid when players can’t do certain things for one or two games. Now we are over that as well and I am really pleased.’

Liverpool won 7-0 at Selhurst Park on their last visit but Klopp won’t care how the three points are achieved given their second-placed position in the league.

‘This is our final,’ he said. ‘If I sat here and said I could smell that we could get to Manchester City it would be crazy, but to say “We don’t even try” — that would be crazy as well.

‘This group won their last 15 games two or three years ago and it was never easy.

'We will try to win as many games as possible and it’s necessary because there is one spot for the champions and three more to qualify for the Champions League.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Man City 'are set to resume talks with Raheem Sterling over a new contract' with the champions keen to sort out his future before he enters the final year of his current deal this summer

Manchester City are reportedly set to resume talks with Raheem Sterling over a new contract. The 27-year-old joined the reigning Premier League champions in 2015 from Liverpool and has gone on to make 319 appearances for the club. However, the England international will enter the final year of his existing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Colombia 0-1 Peru: Edison Flores earns visitors stunning qualification win as James Rodriguez and Liverpool target Luis Diaz fail to save their side from making it SIX games without a goal in the hunt to reach the 2022 World Cup

Colombia suffered a sixth successive shut-out as resilient visitors Peru earned a memorable late win in World Cup 2022 Qualifying on Friday. Substitute Edison Flores raced clear on the left, entered the penalty area and beat Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina at his near post with a low shot in the 85th minute to settle a tight contest at the Estadio Metropolitano.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Recovering' Sadio Mane offers Liverpool fans a positive update as he gives the thumbs up after being knocked out following a nasty collision with Cape Verde goalkeeper in Senegal's AFCON last-16 win

Sadio Mane has provided Liverpool fans a positive update following his head injury during Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations last-16 win over Cape Verde. The forward took to Instagram to ease concerns as he posted a photo of him giving the thumbs up to the camera. Concern grew for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is all smiles as he receives Globe Soccer’s Top Scorer of All Time award while on holiday in Dubai - with fans turning out in force to catch a glimpse of the Man United star

Cristiano Ronaldo picked up the Globe Soccer's Top Scorer of All Time award at Dubai Expo 2020 on Friday afternoon. Ronaldo has scored a total of 801 goals during his career so far - having found the back of the net for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Afcon#Reds#Dutchman#Covid#Mane
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid are considering signing Matty Cash to replace Kieran Trippier... but Aston Villa won't sell in January as Steven Gerrard considers Poland international as his first choice right-back

Atletico Madrid have shown an interest in Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash but Steven Gerrard's men won't sell this window. The reigning LaLiga champions are looking to bolster their options at the position after Trippier moved to Newcastle in a £12 million deal earlier this month. While Villa are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle hits road block over relegation clause

Newcastle United’s move for Jesse Lingard is on the brink of collapse after Manchester United demanded a loan deal of almost £16 million, which includes a significant clause on whether the St James’ Park side avoid relegation from the Premier League this season. The situation is understood to have left Lingard dismayed as the 29-year-old is desperate for game time that he believes could help him force his way into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad by the end of the year.Lingard is said to feel let down by his boyhood club and believes he should be due more respect given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Significant increase in prize money for the Women's FA Cup is agreed from 2022-23 after pressure from fans and Chelsea boss Emma Hayes with this season's winners guaranteed just £25,000 compared to £1.8m for the men's competition

The FA has agreed to a significant increase in prize money for the Women’s FA Cup from 2022-2023 season following pressure from fans and Chelsea boss Emma Hayes. The fourth round in the women's game takes place this weekend with winners set to receive £2,000, while losers will pick up just £500.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Oliver Norburn wants out of Peterborough just six months after arriving at London Road... and he hopes Posh will consider bid from Championship rivals Blackpool

Peterborough United midfielder Oliver Norburn has informed the club he wants to leave London Road to move further north for personal reasons. Norburn, 29, has been the subject of a bid from Championship rivals Blackpool this month, which has been rejected by Peterborough. The Bolton-born midfielder, who joined Peterborough in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

293K+
Followers
14K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy