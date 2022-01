Like to challenge yourself with word games? There’s a few good ones to be played on PlayStation 4. Playing a word game might not be the optimum way to use your PlayStation console, but sometimes challenging your brain with something different is a great way to relax on an evening. You might have had enough of shooting baddies or collecting power-ups. Engaging your brain with a word game can be the perfect antidote. And while there aren’t many on PS4, there are enough to ensure word game fans will find something they like.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO