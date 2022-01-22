ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling University students make the most of the cold weather

By Ashley Kaiser
 6 days ago

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling University students are taking these cold temperatures and making the most of it.

The Campus Activities Board set up an ice-less ice-skating rink for students to get some fresh air and spend time with their friends.

Campus Activities Board President, Alisa Shelt says it’s important to have events like this for their student body.

She said the winter months can be difficult to get through, so her organization turned a cold day into a fun day.

It is really nice because we host events and then you know new people will come and you can form new relationships with people.

It’s really important for students to feel like they can come together since there aren’t a lot of people here.

Then you want people to feel close to each other. That really builds that family and that’s really big for Wheeling as you know being a part of the cardinal family.

Alisa Shelt, Campus Activities Board President Wheeling University

They also had a hot chocolate bar with a variety of delicious toppings.

Many students grabbed a cup to warm up with after going skating.

Shelt says they have events all year long so keep an eye out for their next campus activity.

