Grayson Allen (hip) ruled out for Bucks' Saturday matchup against Kings

By Matt Lo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings....

SportsGrid

Cavs’ Jarrett Allen to Play Wednesday Against Bucks

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports Jarret Allen is available will play Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Allen, who is dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness, last played in a 94-87 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 22, playing 34 minutes, scoring 14 points, recording 13 rebounds and three assists. Because of the illness, Allen missed the Cavaliers’ 95-93 win over the New York Knicks on Jan. 24, with veteran Kevin Love seeing an uptick in production in place of the starting center. Love played 23 minutes in the win, scoring 20 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. With Allen likely returning to the starting rotation, expect a decrease in production from Love.
SportsGrid

Kings’ De’Aaron Fox Ruled Out Against Hawks

Brad Rowland of The Athletic reports De’Aaron Fox will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks. Fox is dealing with an ankle injury, last playing in a 133-131 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 19, playing 37 minutes, scoring 27 points, six rebounds and eight assists and has missed two games because of the injury. A primary playmaker for the Kings, Fox has averaged 34 minutes, 21 points, four rebounds and five assists this season, also leading the team with a 28% usage rate.
Vibe

James Harden Shoots Down Reports He’s Unhappy Playing And Living In Brooklyn

James Harden has responded to reports that he is unhappy playing with the Brooklyn Nets and living in Brooklyn, stating that he is unaware of where that notion came from. “I don’t know what you talking about,” Harden said during an interview on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “I don’t know about no reports.” The claims of Harden’s alleged discontentment stem from a Bleacher Report article by contributor Jake Fischer, who reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” said while Harden “remains invested” in pursuing a title run with the Nets this season, he is looking to weigh his options following...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo on looming Victor Oladipo return, ‘That’s going to be a big day for all of us’

Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
