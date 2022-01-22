ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Careless Sooners stumble to fourth straight loss

By Joey Helmer
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. — When you're not taking care of the ball, giving it to the other team on regularity and not getting shots up, it's not exactly a winning formula. And it wasn't once...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Candidates for the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator job

As the Chicago Bears prepare to hire Matt Eberflus, naming him the 18th head coach in franchise history, new general manager Ryan Poles is willing to go back to a defensive minded head coach, one that will shape the identity of the Bears for years to come. For Chicago, hiring a defensive minded head coach in a pass-happy league isn't the issue. In the context of the Bears, the issue is finding a good offensive coordinator and putting together a good offensive staff to allow quarterback Justin Fields to flourish.
NFL
247Sports

LSU coach Brian Kelly impresses the folks at Isidore Newman

LSU head coach Brian Kelly popped in at New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman on Wednesday, home of the Top247's No. 1 ranked recruit Arch Manning and his 2023 teammate Will Randle. "Brian Kelly is awesome," Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports. The program's 2022 offensive tackle Bo Bordelon...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
247Sports

Quarterback Dominos: What happens if Caleb Williams doesn't go to USC?

The longer it goes for Caleb Williams, the more unclear things look. Williams released a statement on Jan. 3 when he entered the transfer portal saying that he would evaluate his options but also didn’t shut door on returning to the Sooners in 2022. Many thought that he was surely bound for USC with Lincoln Riley taking over as the head coach in Los Angeles. Williams’ father, Carl, was on the record that the family would check out several schools that gave Caleb the best opportunity to be developed for the NFL. Schools far and wide like Georgia, UCLA, LSU, Miami were inititially reported as in the mix.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porter Moser
247Sports

National Signing Day: Jacoby Mathews 'torn' between three SEC schools

One of the top recruits in the country will announce his college decision on National Signing Day, and three schools are neck-and-neck in the battle to land his signature. Four-star safety Jacoby Mathews is “torn” between Florida, LSU, and Texas A&M, per 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#Baylor Bears#American Football#Norman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights & Celebration of UNC Women's Basketball Huge Win over Duke

On Thursday, North Carolina Women’s Basketball picked up its first win in Cameron Indoor Stadium since 2014 with a 78-62 blowout victory over Duke. Led by sophomores Alyssa Ustby (20 points) and Kennedy Todd-Williams (15 points), seven Tar Heels scored 7+ points as the team picked up its first ranked road win since beating No. 7 N.C. State on Feb. 3, 2019.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
287K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy