Anthony Edwards came into the league last season as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Picked ahead of players like James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball, Edwards was more than ready to take on the league and he averaged 19.3 points per game in his first full season in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Unsurprisingly, experience has improved Edwards, and he has bumped his production up by nearly 3.5 points in his sophomore season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO