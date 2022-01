You will not be required to get vaccinated by the federal government unless you work in specific capacities in the health care field the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday. The nation’s highest court ruled 6-3 against requiring employers with more than 100 people to either get vaccinated or get tested weekly. The majority opinion said that neither OSHA nor the U.S. Congress has ever issued such a mandate.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO