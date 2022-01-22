ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Acosta digs in on the most 'egregious' efforts to further election lie

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 6 days ago

CNN's Jim Acosta tackles GOP efforts to sow doubt in the 2020 election results and curb voting access after the John Lewis Voting Rights Act was blocked.

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

