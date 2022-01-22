Acosta digs in on the most 'egregious' efforts to further election lie

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republican Senate candidates echo lie that 2020 election was stolen in advertising
Three recent ads from Republican Senate candidates explicitly echo the false claim that the 2020 election was rigged or stolen, illustrating how lies from former President Donald Trump and his allies continue to drive GOP messaging ahead of the 2022 midterms. In a new ad from Rep. Billy Long, running...
iheart.com
Election Integrity and the Dangerous Lies
A&G discuss the Left's continued push for voting rights legislation. Joe Getty is tired of the media accepting the rhetoric behind calling it "racially motivated" A frustrating amount of lies from lawmakers, calling it "worse than Jim Crow". What do you think?
Biden Holds Slim Lead Over Trump, Pence in 2024 Race but Lags Behind Generic GOP Candidate
The survey found 46 percent of voters would support a generic Republican candidate compared with 37 percent who would back Biden for a second term.
Get real, Republicans. Americans elected you to work, not obstruct | Lloyd E. Sheaffer
And then you can stop spreading the Big Lie and defend democracy like Real Republicans would. The post Get real, Republicans. Americans elected you to work, not obstruct | Lloyd E. Sheaffer appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Washington Examiner
Zogby Poll: Biden lied to get elected and life is worse
Voters are not buying President Joe Biden’s claim that he didn’t overpromise during the 2020 election but has been thwarted by the GOP, and they instead feel he lied just to get elected, according to a new survey. In the latest Zogby Poll, provided to Secrets, more voters...
Civil war expert reacts to Trump supporter. See her warning for the US
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan examines how lies about the 2020 election could undermine the future of American democracy.
MissoulaLegislator Challenges ‘The Big Lie’ with Election Hearing
KGVO News spoke to House District 97 Representative Brad Tschida on Wednesday who asked to promote a statewide election integrity hearing in Helena on January 25. With all the publicity over the possible upcoming Voter Rights Bill in Congress, Tschida and many others in the state still have questions about Montana’s recent statewide and local elections.
newsantaana.com
Effort underway to move the OC Board of Education elections to the Nov. General Election
State Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) announced his Senate Bill (SB) 286 advanced out of the Senate Elections Committee. The bill would require elections for seats on the Orange County Board of Education—the most important body for K-14 education in the county—to be held during the November general election.
NC Republicans to vote on whether to further delay primary elections
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina Senate will vote Wednesday to decide whether to extend the primary election cycle by three weeks—a plan that could give Republicans more power in the drawing of voting maps and eliminate the possibility of runoffs. The move, announced Monday by Senate Republicans,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham says Democrats will likely be able to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer without any Republican support: 'Elections have consequences'
"If all Democrats hang together ... they have the power to replace Justice Breyer in 2022 without one Republican vote in support," Graham said.
Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court
The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
Lindsey Graham says Trump dominates GOP and hopes he’ll run in 2024: ‘It’s his party, it’s not the centre’s party’
Sen Lindsey Graham has gone full circle in less than a year and is now one of the staunchest supporters of ex-President Donald Trump seeking a second White House term in 2024, he told Fox News Radio on Monday.The South Carolina Republican who famously declared “count me out” in the hours after the Capitol riot, when Mr Trump’s supporters attacked Congress and attempted to stop the 2020 election from being certified, has returned to his position within the inner circle of Trump acolytes and was once again on the golf course with the former president over the weekend.He told...
KGET 17
Bill targeting election lies mulled by Washington lawmakers
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday urged state lawmakers to approve a bill that would make it a crime for elected officials or candidates to knowingly lie about election outcomes if those claims result in violence. Inslee, a Democrat, said that the measure “confronts an unrelenting threat that is a clear and present danger in our society.”
The newest GOP election proposal would allow lawmakers to reject election results
Lawmakers would have the power to reject election results under a sweeping piece of legislation that would make seismic changes to the way elections are conducted in Arizona. Rep. John Fillmore’s House Bill 2596 would eliminate no-excuse early voting, which is used by the overwhelming majority of Arizona voters, and would require that all ballots […] The post The newest GOP election proposal would allow lawmakers to reject election results appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Here's who Biden could choose to replace Breyer
CNN's Joan Biskupic runs through her list of who President Biden may choose to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.
Chuck Schumer announces Biden's Supreme Court nominee will be confirmed by the Senate with 'all deliberate speed'
Schumer's statement came shortly after news broke about Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement from the Supreme Court.
Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say
Registering people to vote in rural areas and in tribal nations takes work. During a pandemic, the effort was monumental. During the 2020 elections, Tara Benally and other folks with Rural Utah Project put in hundreds of hours talking to people one by one about how and why it’s important to register to vote. Through […] The post Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KXLY
Gov. Inslee advocates for bill that outlaws politicians from lying about elections
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee testified in favor of Substitute Senate Bill 5843, which aims to disallow politicians from making false statements about in-state election results and election processes. Inslee said “politicians are not above anyone else,” and that those in power that knowingly spread disinformation are reckless...
Here's the Growing List of Trump-Endorsed 2022 Candidates
As Trump teases a 2024 run for the White House, in the meantime he's issued dozens of endorsements in federal races ahead of November's midterm elections.
