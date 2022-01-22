BOPU provides web page for water conservation, climate, Colorado River

CHEYENNE – The public can access a new webpage on the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities website regarding current water-related news, including conservation, climate and the Colorado River at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/Your-Water/Water-Supply/Water-News .

The Water News webpage features information related to national and regional water conservation initiatives, with links to snow survey and water supply forecasting, climate conditions, and drought monitoring and status updates.

“The Water News page is a great new way for us to provide current information about water conservation, climate and the BOPU’s interests in events related to the Colorado River,” said water conservation specialist Sarah Bargsten. “We have also included an online form as a way for the public to contact the BOPU with questions or concerns specific to water conservation efforts in Cheyenne.”

The Water News webpage also provides information regarding Cheyenne’s water system, and BOPU’s involvement as a stakeholder with regards to the Colorado River and any curtailment affecting Cheyenne’s water supply. BOPU Director Brad Brooks is actively representing Wyoming municipality interests in Gov. Mark Gordon’s Colorado River Working Group.