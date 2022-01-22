ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

BOPU provides web page for water conservation, climate, Colorado River

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 6 days ago

CHEYENNE – The public can access a new webpage on the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities website regarding current water-related news, including conservation, climate and the Colorado River at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/Your-Water/Water-Supply/Water-News .

The Water News webpage features information related to national and regional water conservation initiatives, with links to snow survey and water supply forecasting, climate conditions, and drought monitoring and status updates.

“The Water News page is a great new way for us to provide current information about water conservation, climate and the BOPU’s interests in events related to the Colorado River,” said water conservation specialist Sarah Bargsten. “We have also included an online form as a way for the public to contact the BOPU with questions or concerns specific to water conservation efforts in Cheyenne.”

The Water News webpage also provides information regarding Cheyenne’s water system, and BOPU’s involvement as a stakeholder with regards to the Colorado River and any curtailment affecting Cheyenne’s water supply. BOPU Director Brad Brooks is actively representing Wyoming municipality interests in Gov. Mark Gordon’s Colorado River Working Group.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Leaders say nuclear will save Kemmerer. Residents aren't convinced.

Roaming Kemmerer, asking people about the planned nuclear reactor, I expected excitement. Or trepidation. Or anger. Apathy wasn't on the list. “We don’t really talk about it,” a retired miner told me as his fellow retirees — former coal miners and quarry workers and power plant operators — heckled one another around a senior center pool table. ...
KEMMERER, WY
Wyoming News

See the most extreme temperatures in Wyoming history

On Aug. 16, 2020, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in the United States, the third-largest country in the world. As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Aquifers

Jill Morrison of the Powder River Basin Resource Council and rancher Kenny Clabaugh discuss the impacts of coal-bed methane gas on ranching operations in the Powder River Basin in 2006.
AGRICULTURE
Wyoming News

Wyoming Conservation Corps launches all-women crew

LARAMIE – As preparation gets underway for the upcoming work season, the Wyoming Conservation Corps is tweaking its model this year by creating an all-women crew for the first time. The AmeriCorps team will be composed of two crew leaders and six crew members who will complete six 10-day hitches in remote locations around the state. Kate McNicholas, who will be one of the crew leaders, said she pitched the...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
State
Colorado State
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Society
Local
Colorado Government
Wyoming News

Study: Up to 144 years for aquifers to recover from methane gas development

The coal-bed methane gas boom that dotted northeast Wyoming with rigs and workers in the 2000s and left a legacy of bankruptcies and orphaned wells will also have lingering impacts on groundwater for up to 144 years, according to a new study by the Wyoming State Geological Survey. Some sandstone aquifers in the Powder River Basin have declined by more than 100 feet due to the industry’s preferred method of pumping large volumes of water from coal seams to release the microbial-formed coal-bed methane gas,...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Candidate for governor announces plan for Wyoming

CHEYENNE – Second-time Wyoming governor candidate Rex Rammell made an appearance in Cheyenne on Thursday to reveal his plan for the state, which he said is centered on natural resource sovereignty and education reform. He announced his campaign to run against Gov. Mark Gordon in the 2022 Republican primary last March, making this the veterinarian's sixth run for a high-profile political office since 2008. Every campaign in Idaho and Wyoming has been unsuccessful thus far, including the previous gubernatorial election and the race for the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Game and Fish Commission directs dollars toward mule deer

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission this week approved $452,400 for 10 Mule Deer Initiative projects to enhance habitat for mule deer and support the ungulate’s migrations. Commission dollars will be matched $3 to $1 by other sources, amounting to a total of $1.79 million going to on-the-ground projects. The projects are anticipated to enhance 3 million acres and benefit seven herd units that make up 25% of the state’s mule deer population. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
Wyoming News

Gov. Gordon appoints new state superintendent

(The Center Square) – Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday appointed Brian Schroeder to be the next superintendent in charge of overseeing Wyoming's public school system. Schroeder replaces Jillian Balow, who resigned on Jan. 16 to take a similar position with the Virginia Department of Education. Schroeder will serve as the superintendent of public instruction for the remainder of Balow’s tenure, which is slated to end in January 2023. “Brian demonstrated...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

New complaint narrows scope of COVID-19 mandate lawsuit

A revised complaint in the wide-reaching federal lawsuit seeking to overturn executive and public health orders related to COVID-19 in Wyoming has narrowed the suit’s scope — and left off its most well-known plaintiff. Thursday’s updated lawsuit comes after U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal ruled that the initial 128-page complaint failed to state a succinct cause of action and did not follow federal filing rules. As in the first complaint,...
Wyoming News

Wyoming jobless rate continues to fall

Wyoming unemployment rate continued to fall in December, bottoming out at 3.3%, according to figures released this week by the Department of Workforce Services. That decline mirrored the country's overall joblessness rate, which fell to 3.9% in December. The number of employed Wyomingites rose by more than 900, as more people returned to work. Unemployment...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Active COVID cases up 441 in Wyoming on Friday

CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 441 on Friday. The Wyoming Department of Health said it received 1,088 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with 309 reports of new probable cases. At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 956, leaving the state with 5,440 active cases. ...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water Systems#Water Supply#Climate#Bopu#The Water News
Wyoming News

Gov. Mark Gordon appoints Brian Schroeder as temporary state schools superintendent

Gov. Mark Gordon selected Brian Schroeder as the new state schools superintendent Thursday. Schroeder, the head of school at Cody’s Veritas Academy, a private Christian school, will serve out the remainder of the term, which ends in January 2023. “I reviewed application materials and conducted interviews with all the candidates that came through the selection process, and after much prayer and careful consideration I have determined that Brian Schroeder is...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming senators applaud withdrawal of overreaching vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., applaud the decision by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to withdraw the overreaching vaccine mandate on small businesses across Wyoming. “It’s about time the Biden administration officially withdrew its overreaching OSHA vaccine mandate on private businesses. As the Supreme Court recently ruled, this mandate is unconstitutional. Thousands of Wyoming workers can now make their own health care decisions without the fear of losing their job,” Barrasso said in a news release. “Now...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

House speaker asks Zwonitzer to respond to allegations in writing

Wyoming’s Speaker of the House has asked that a fellow legislator respond in writing to allegations that he does not live in the district he was elected to represent. On Friday, House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said in a public statement that he received a complaint from the Secretary of State’s office initially filed with that office by the Wyoming Republican Party, requesting attention regarding allegations that the residence of Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, “may render him unqualified to serve the remainder of his term.” ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

UW student Dworian to work on Wyoming gold-copper mine project

LARAMIE – Nadia Dworian, a University of Wyoming undergraduate student from Anchorage, Alaska, will work with U.S. Gold Corp. on the Copper King Gold Project, located near Curt Gowdy State Park in southeast Wyoming. “I’m really excited and honored to be presented with this opportunity,” said Dworian, who is completing her bachelor’s degree in geology and geophysics, in a news release. “I am interested in this site and look forward to seeing what the project will yield. This also is a tremendous opportunity to take...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Wyoming News

Judge denies injunction in state superintendent case; governor names Balow's replacement

CHEYENNE – A U.S. District Court judge denied a motion for a preliminary injunction Thursday that sought to halt Gov. Mark Gordon's appointment of a new state superintendent of public instruction. The decision cleared the way for Gordon to make a choice for state superintendent. The governor announced Thursday afternoon that he'd chosen Brian Schroeder, who has been a teacher and administrator in private schools in California, Wisconsin, Michigan and Wyoming, and worked as a family and youth counselor. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Caldera chronicles: Earth calendar chronicles Yellowstone's volcanic appearance

Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week's contribution is from Shaul Hurwitz, research hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey. The timing of major events in Earth’s long history are continuously being refined as the accuracy and precision of dating methods improves and as new discoveries are being made. Ongoing research in Yellowstone is also providing new insights into the region’s volcanic, hydrothermal and glacial history. But when did these major events in Yellowstone...
ASTRONOMY
Wyoming News

Judge denies injunction in superintendent case

CHEYENNE – A U.S. District Court judge denied a motion for a temporary restraining order Thursday that sought to halt the governor's appointment of a new state superintendent of public instruction. In his order, Judge Scott W. Skavdahl said the plaintiffs ignored Supreme Court precedent in their argument and failed to demonstrate irreparable harm, which is necessary to prove in order to grant a temporary restraining order. The judge also rejected a motion by the plaintiffs for a preliminary injunction. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

For the first time, Yellowstone will offer the majority of its backcountry permits online

JACKSON — America’s first national park is taking a step toward the digital age. Yellowstone National Park announced Wednesday that it would begin offering the bulk of its backcountry permits in advance and online at Recreation.gov. Permits are required for all overnight stays in the park’s backcountry, which includes over 1,000 miles of trails and nearly 300 designated campsites. This year, the backcountry pass will cost $50. ...
JACKSON, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
587
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy