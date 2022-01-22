Nick Nurse: It's hard to evaluate Raptors' needs ahead of trade deadline

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Raptors may find it hard to determine what they need ahead of the trade deadline, Doug Smith of The Toronto Star writes. The deadline falls on February 10 this year, which is less than three weeks away.

“We’re trying to evaluate who exactly we are, and if you’re going to try to add a piece or two, which you’re always trying to do, saying, ‘What does this team need?’” head coach Nick Nurse said. “Even in the championship year you’re trying to figure out where can we make it that much better, that much deeper or whatever. It has been more difficult this year to figure it out.”

Like many teams, Toronto has dealt with availability issues this season due to COVID-19 and injuries. The team is currently in the play-in tournament picture at 22-21, good for the eighth-best record in the East.

Should the Raptors make a trade, the club could benefit from upgrading its offense. It ranks 27th in field-goal percentage (43.6%), 21st in three-point percentage (34.1%) and 23rd in points per game (106.8). On the flip side, it does rank third in fewest turnovers per game (12.6).

There’s more from the Atlantic Division: